1325 E WILSON AVE

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18f34a507c

Please call or text Ari anytime! Huge 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Prime Location!! Just walking distance to plenty of shopping, restaurants, and markets! 

UNIT FEATURES: 
Top Floor Unit 
Stainless Steel Appliances 
Custom lighting 
Air Conditioner 
New flooring 
High Ceilings 

Some Qualifying Information: 
- Income: Must be 2.5x advertised rent 
- Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. 
- A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process. 

Please ask us about our animal policy!