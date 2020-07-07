All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1325 E WILSON AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1325 E WILSON AVE
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

1325 E WILSON AVE

1325 E Wilson Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1325 E Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA 91206
Citrus Grove

Amenities

stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18f34a507c ---- Please call or text Ari anytime! Huge 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Prime Location!! Just walking distance to plenty of shopping, restaurants, and markets! UNIT FEATURES: Top Floor Unit Stainless Steel Appliances Custom lighting Air Conditioner New flooring High Ceilings Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be 2.5x advertised rent - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process. Please ask us about our animal policy! abc123 ?Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 E WILSON AVE have any available units?
1325 E WILSON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 1325 E WILSON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1325 E WILSON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 E WILSON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1325 E WILSON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1325 E WILSON AVE offer parking?
No, 1325 E WILSON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1325 E WILSON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 E WILSON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 E WILSON AVE have a pool?
No, 1325 E WILSON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1325 E WILSON AVE have accessible units?
No, 1325 E WILSON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 E WILSON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 E WILSON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 E WILSON AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1325 E WILSON AVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts