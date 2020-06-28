121 N Verdugo Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this Duplex located in Glendale, about a block away from Glendale High School. Very convenient for shopping & a safe neighborhood. When you park on the property you have tandem parking for 2 cars, once inside your wooden gate you will have a storage area on the left, and a patio along the side. Central A/C and Heat. Entering you will find your kitchen along with a good dining area, to the right you will have one room, and on the other side of the kitchen to the left another room. Good distance between the two rooms. In the front you have a living room with a fireplace. Wooden floors throughout. Currently there are bushes outside around the corner of the property, we are replacing this with 25 trees for a fresh & brighter look. Washer and Dryer hookups are by the kitchen.