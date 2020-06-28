All apartments in Glendale
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:38 AM

121 N Verdugo Road

121 N Verdugo Rd · No Longer Available
Location

121 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA 91206
Citrus Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this Duplex located in Glendale, about a block away from Glendale High School. Very convenient for shopping & a safe neighborhood. When you park on the property you have tandem parking for 2 cars, once inside your wooden gate you will have a storage area on the left, and a patio along the side. Central A/C and Heat. Entering you will find your kitchen along with a good dining area, to the right you will have one room, and on the other side of the kitchen to the left another room. Good distance between the two rooms. In the front you have a living room with a fireplace. Wooden floors throughout. Currently there are bushes outside around the corner of the property, we are replacing this with 25 trees for a fresh & brighter look. Washer and Dryer hookups are by the kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 N Verdugo Road have any available units?
121 N Verdugo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 N Verdugo Road have?
Some of 121 N Verdugo Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 N Verdugo Road currently offering any rent specials?
121 N Verdugo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 N Verdugo Road pet-friendly?
No, 121 N Verdugo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 121 N Verdugo Road offer parking?
Yes, 121 N Verdugo Road offers parking.
Does 121 N Verdugo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 N Verdugo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 N Verdugo Road have a pool?
No, 121 N Verdugo Road does not have a pool.
Does 121 N Verdugo Road have accessible units?
No, 121 N Verdugo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 121 N Verdugo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 N Verdugo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
