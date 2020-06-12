116 W Maple Street

Amenities

Located in the heart of Downtown Glendale, a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,217-SqFt condo is welcoming a new tenant to call it their own! Located on the lower level, enter a vibrant space that's perfect for entertaining guests or spending a cozy night in. The warm kitchen boasts plenty of counter space and built-in appliances, allowing for your culinary creations to flourish. Each bedroom incorporates built-in closet storage and nice sized windows, creating a comfortable everyday living space. This condo includes a private patio that's perfect all your entertaining needs plus a washer/dryer hookup included inside the unit. With the Maple Condo HOA fee, a gated parking garage with 2 spots for the unit are available to you and the maintenance is covered, along with trash, water, and buildings/grounds maintenance being take care. Less than a mile away from the Americana at Brand and Glendale Galleria, minutes away from Maple Market, Starbucks, cafes, restaurants, and more!