Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:37 AM

116 W Maple Street

116 West Maple Street · (818) 246-1099
Location

116 West Maple Street, Glendale, CA 91204
Pacific-Edison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Downtown Glendale, a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,217-SqFt condo is welcoming a new tenant to call it their own! Located on the lower level, enter a vibrant space that's perfect for entertaining guests or spending a cozy night in. The warm kitchen boasts plenty of counter space and built-in appliances, allowing for your culinary creations to flourish. Each bedroom incorporates built-in closet storage and nice sized windows, creating a comfortable everyday living space. This condo includes a private patio that's perfect all your entertaining needs plus a washer/dryer hookup included inside the unit. With the Maple Condo HOA fee, a gated parking garage with 2 spots for the unit are available to you and the maintenance is covered, along with trash, water, and buildings/grounds maintenance being take care. Less than a mile away from the Americana at Brand and Glendale Galleria, minutes away from Maple Market, Starbucks, cafes, restaurants, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 W Maple Street have any available units?
116 W Maple Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 W Maple Street have?
Some of 116 W Maple Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 W Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 W Maple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 W Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 W Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 116 W Maple Street offer parking?
Yes, 116 W Maple Street does offer parking.
Does 116 W Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 W Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 W Maple Street have a pool?
No, 116 W Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 W Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 116 W Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 W Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 W Maple Street has units with dishwashers.
