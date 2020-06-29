All apartments in Glendale
1124 E Chestnut St Unit # 30
1124 E Chestnut St Unit # 30

1124 East Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

1124 East Chestnut Street, Glendale, CA 91205
Mariposa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
TRENDY 2BR + HUGE DEN - Take a Virtual Tour!
https://www.joeshoots3d.com/3d-model/1124-e-chestnut-st-30/fullscreen/

Welcoming apartment with many tasteful upgrades, located just minutes from Americana, Glendale Galleria, Community College and a short drive to DTLA. Multi-level corner unit with private garage entrance. There are 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms and huge den off the garage. Large living room with hardwood flooring, base and crown molding, and a stunning fireplace. Fully equipped kitchen with an open concept overlooking the living and dining area. Master bedroom features a private balcony, walk in closet and recently remodeled bathroom. Other amenities included are in unit laundry, central air, 2 parking spaces, shutter blinds, and much more!

GPM
REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788

(RLNE5556433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

