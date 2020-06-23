1119 N Louise St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Upper Unit in Glendale, North of Glenoaks

Tile counters in Kitchen and Baths

New Stove

New Carpet Flooring

Vinyl

New Paint

Covered parking space

Laundry Facilities on Premises



-Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $35 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms.Renters Insurance is required during tenancy.

This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management.

Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you.

Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825



Cal DRE 00659141