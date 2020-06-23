All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1119 N Louise St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1119 N Louise St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1119 N Louise St

1119 N Louise St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1119 N Louise St, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b60ab8e0df ----
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Upper Unit in Glendale, North of Glenoaks
Tile counters in Kitchen and Baths
New Stove
New Carpet Flooring
Vinyl
New Paint
Covered parking space
Laundry Facilities on Premises

-Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $35 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms.Renters Insurance is required during tenancy.
This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management.
Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you.
Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825

Cal DRE 00659141

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 N Louise St have any available units?
1119 N Louise St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 N Louise St have?
Some of 1119 N Louise St's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 N Louise St currently offering any rent specials?
1119 N Louise St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 N Louise St pet-friendly?
No, 1119 N Louise St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1119 N Louise St offer parking?
Yes, 1119 N Louise St does offer parking.
Does 1119 N Louise St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 N Louise St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 N Louise St have a pool?
No, 1119 N Louise St does not have a pool.
Does 1119 N Louise St have accessible units?
No, 1119 N Louise St does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 N Louise St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 N Louise St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts