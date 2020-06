Amenities

Welcome to this renovated 2 story, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home. New flooring, new paint, and new ceiling fan have been recently installed. The 2nd story bedroom and full bathroom layout provides privacy and a half bathroom downstairs for guests. A wall AC unit in the living room provided for your comfort. Located near Fremont park, Herbert Hoover High School, Glendale Plaza, and within easy access of the 134 freeway. Near N Pacific Ave and W Glenoaks Blvd.