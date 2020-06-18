1009 N Isabel Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage

Prepare to fall in love with this charming English Tudor style home located in one of the best neighborhoods in Glendale, the desirable Rossmoyne Estates. As you walk in you are greeted with abundance of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, large living room with fireplace and rounded ceilings. House offers 4 good sized bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Ample closet space and linen storage! This levely home also features a spacious kitchen with and appliances, formal dining room, new windows, copper plumbing, newer roof, 2 car detached garage and so much more. As you step outside the sparkling pool awaits! Ideal for warm summer days and entertaining! This house is located close to tons of shopping, restaurants and freeways. Stop by, fall in love, and make it YOURS!