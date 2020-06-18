All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 28 2019 at 1:32 PM

1009 N Isabel Street

1009 North Isabel Street · No Longer Available
Location

1009 North Isabel Street, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Prepare to fall in love with this charming English Tudor style home located in one of the best neighborhoods in Glendale, the desirable Rossmoyne Estates. As you walk in you are greeted with abundance of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, large living room with fireplace and rounded ceilings. House offers 4 good sized bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Ample closet space and linen storage! This levely home also features a spacious kitchen with and appliances, formal dining room, new windows, copper plumbing, newer roof, 2 car detached garage and so much more. As you step outside the sparkling pool awaits! Ideal for warm summer days and entertaining! This house is located close to tons of shopping, restaurants and freeways. Stop by, fall in love, and make it YOURS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 N Isabel Street have any available units?
1009 N Isabel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 N Isabel Street have?
Some of 1009 N Isabel Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 N Isabel Street currently offering any rent specials?
1009 N Isabel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 N Isabel Street pet-friendly?
No, 1009 N Isabel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1009 N Isabel Street offer parking?
Yes, 1009 N Isabel Street offers parking.
Does 1009 N Isabel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 N Isabel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 N Isabel Street have a pool?
Yes, 1009 N Isabel Street has a pool.
Does 1009 N Isabel Street have accessible units?
No, 1009 N Isabel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 N Isabel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 N Isabel Street does not have units with dishwashers.

