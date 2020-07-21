All apartments in Gardena
15549 S Budlong Place
15549 S Budlong Place

15549 South Budlong Place · No Longer Available
Location

15549 South Budlong Place, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on the 3rd story level
2 bedroom Unit ( #23) 1.75 bath. Remodeled kitchen.
1 car space (enclosed garage space) shared with another unit owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15549 S Budlong Place have any available units?
15549 S Budlong Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
Is 15549 S Budlong Place currently offering any rent specials?
15549 S Budlong Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15549 S Budlong Place pet-friendly?
No, 15549 S Budlong Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 15549 S Budlong Place offer parking?
Yes, 15549 S Budlong Place offers parking.
Does 15549 S Budlong Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15549 S Budlong Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15549 S Budlong Place have a pool?
No, 15549 S Budlong Place does not have a pool.
Does 15549 S Budlong Place have accessible units?
No, 15549 S Budlong Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15549 S Budlong Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15549 S Budlong Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15549 S Budlong Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15549 S Budlong Place does not have units with air conditioning.
