9131 Sherlock Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning

Well Maintained Pool Home on Cul de Sac - This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home is located on a cul de sac in the city of Garden Grove. Upon entering the property, you will be welcomed by beautiful real hardwood floors in the formal living room. There is a wood burning fireplace with gas starter. This room flows into the galley style kitchen boasting Siltstone counters, recessed lighting and newer appliances. Fridge, 5 burner gas range, and built-in microwave included. After passing through the dining area, it is one step down to the family room with new carpet and sky high vaulted ceilings. All 3 bedrooms have real hardwood floors, and crown molding. Spacious back yard with sparkling pool for the upcoming summer. Pool and gardener service included. Additional property upgrades - vinyl windows, central Heat and AC, Washer/Dryer included, and big storage shed. Small dog will be considered, but no cats please. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. No smoking.



Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/bf948837-a3ae-4b96-9b1b-15ae6f578251/?setAttribution=mls&wl=true



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4694043)