Garden Grove, CA
9131 Sherlock Lane
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

9131 Sherlock Lane

9131 Sherlock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9131 Sherlock Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Well Maintained Pool Home on Cul de Sac - This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home is located on a cul de sac in the city of Garden Grove. Upon entering the property, you will be welcomed by beautiful real hardwood floors in the formal living room. There is a wood burning fireplace with gas starter. This room flows into the galley style kitchen boasting Siltstone counters, recessed lighting and newer appliances. Fridge, 5 burner gas range, and built-in microwave included. After passing through the dining area, it is one step down to the family room with new carpet and sky high vaulted ceilings. All 3 bedrooms have real hardwood floors, and crown molding. Spacious back yard with sparkling pool for the upcoming summer. Pool and gardener service included. Additional property upgrades - vinyl windows, central Heat and AC, Washer/Dryer included, and big storage shed. Small dog will be considered, but no cats please. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. No smoking.

Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/bf948837-a3ae-4b96-9b1b-15ae6f578251/?setAttribution=mls&wl=true

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4694043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9131 Sherlock Lane have any available units?
9131 Sherlock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 9131 Sherlock Lane have?
Some of 9131 Sherlock Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9131 Sherlock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9131 Sherlock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9131 Sherlock Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9131 Sherlock Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9131 Sherlock Lane offer parking?
No, 9131 Sherlock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9131 Sherlock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9131 Sherlock Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9131 Sherlock Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9131 Sherlock Lane has a pool.
Does 9131 Sherlock Lane have accessible units?
No, 9131 Sherlock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9131 Sherlock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9131 Sherlock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
