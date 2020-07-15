Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym pool

Come home to Newland Garden Apartments in Garden Grove, CA., where we offer the finest amenities accompanied by a charming community atmosphere. Our impressive community features comfortable living spaces, incomparable amenities and a caring, professional on-site management team. With our expansive one and two bedroom apartments, you will find your perfect oasis.



Tour charismatic apartment community provides our residents with an unbeatable location. Just a few miles away are the Disneyland Park, Shipley Nature Center, Science Discovery Cube Museum and so much more! We are also conveniently located near Golden West College, Santa Ana College and Coastline Community College. Whether you spend the day exploring, studying or relaxing, Newland Garden will always be your place to call home.



Find comfort in the conveniences Newland Garden has to offer. Give us a call or stop by for a tour of our inviting community here in Garden Grove, California.