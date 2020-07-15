All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like Newland Garden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
Newland Garden
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Newland Garden

8520 Gloria Ave #A15 · (714) 364-2466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8520 Gloria Ave #A15, Garden Grove, CA 82844

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Newland Garden.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Come home to Newland Garden Apartments in Garden Grove, CA., where we offer the finest amenities accompanied by a charming community atmosphere. Our impressive community features comfortable living spaces, incomparable amenities and a caring, professional on-site management team. With our expansive one and two bedroom apartments, you will find your perfect oasis.

Tour charismatic apartment community provides our residents with an unbeatable location. Just a few miles away are the Disneyland Park, Shipley Nature Center, Science Discovery Cube Museum and so much more! We are also conveniently located near Golden West College, Santa Ana College and Coastline Community College. Whether you spend the day exploring, studying or relaxing, Newland Garden will always be your place to call home.

Find comfort in the conveniences Newland Garden has to offer. Give us a call or stop by for a tour of our inviting community here in Garden Grove, California.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicants: $25, Couple Applicants: $50
Deposit: One Bedroom: $750, Two Bedroom: $1,200
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight Limit: 50lbs
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Newland Garden have any available units?
Newland Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does Newland Garden have?
Some of Newland Garden's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Newland Garden currently offering any rent specials?
Newland Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Newland Garden pet-friendly?
Yes, Newland Garden is pet friendly.
Does Newland Garden offer parking?
Yes, Newland Garden offers parking.
Does Newland Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, Newland Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Newland Garden have a pool?
Yes, Newland Garden has a pool.
Does Newland Garden have accessible units?
No, Newland Garden does not have accessible units.
Does Newland Garden have units with dishwashers?
No, Newland Garden does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Newland Garden?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with BalconyGarden Grove Cheap Places
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity