8911 Ernest Fulsom Drive

Located near Magnolia & Lampson, this 4 Bedroom plus 3 bath Single Family Residence has 2124 sqft. of living space. The double door entry way leads you to the living room with fireplace and stairway. Carpet flooring throughout and tile in kitchen and bathrooms.The kitchen features tile counters, dishwasher, microwave, and stove. Three bedrooms are located upstairs, Large master bedroom with step up to master bath that boasts soaking tub, and walk in closet.. Secondary bedrooms are spacious, Separate 4th bedroom on the first floor for versatile use.Washer and dryer easily connects in the in double garage. This home is conveniently located near numerous markets, restaurants. Also within driving distance to the 22, 405, 5, and 91 freeways.