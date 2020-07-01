8712 Summercrest Circle

Amenities

Desirable two-Story home in a Great neighborhood of Garden Grove,, Red tile roof, 5 bedrooms / 3 bathrooms and 2,420 Sqft of living space with 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom down stair double doors Entry, Large living room w/Cathedral Ceiling,Carpet floor Thru-out up stair ,Large Family room W/Cozy Fireplace, Spacious Kitchen w/Tile floor, Oak Kitchen Cabinets, Spacious Master suite upstairs w/Master Bathroom,Walk-in Closets, Large Backyard w/Covered Patio, Close to Schools, Freeway 22 , Churches, Shopping, Super Markets.