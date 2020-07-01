All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 8712 Summercrest Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
8712 Summercrest Circle
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

8712 Summercrest Circle

8712 Summercrest Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

8712 Summercrest Circle, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Desirable two-Story home in a Great neighborhood of Garden Grove,, Red tile roof, 5 bedrooms / 3 bathrooms and 2,420 Sqft of living space with 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom down stair double doors Entry, Large living room w/Cathedral Ceiling,Carpet floor Thru-out up stair ,Large Family room W/Cozy Fireplace, Spacious Kitchen w/Tile floor, Oak Kitchen Cabinets, Spacious Master suite upstairs w/Master Bathroom,Walk-in Closets, Large Backyard w/Covered Patio, Close to Schools, Freeway 22 , Churches, Shopping, Super Markets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8712 Summercrest Circle have any available units?
8712 Summercrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 8712 Summercrest Circle have?
Some of 8712 Summercrest Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8712 Summercrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8712 Summercrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 Summercrest Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8712 Summercrest Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 8712 Summercrest Circle offer parking?
No, 8712 Summercrest Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8712 Summercrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8712 Summercrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 Summercrest Circle have a pool?
No, 8712 Summercrest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8712 Summercrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 8712 Summercrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 Summercrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8712 Summercrest Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles