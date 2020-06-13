158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Garden Grove, CA

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12428 Lambert
12428 Lambert Cir, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1656 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room, - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room, Formal Living Room With Brick Fireplace, Kitchen With Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Tile Counter Tops, Separate Dining, New Carpet, Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans,

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
12098 S Stonegate Lane
12098 Stonegate Ln, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
Beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single level town home in Garden Grove - Beautiful, all new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage town home in Garden Grove. Cross Streets are Valley View and Chapman. 12098 S.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
11691 Leota Lane
11691 Leota Lane, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!!!!!!!! FULLY FURNISHED WITH GREAT LOCATION, Beautiful single story Cul-De-ac home. 4 bedrooms/2 baths, 2 car garage with long driveway.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
12428 Lambert Circle
12428 Lambert Circle, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1656 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room, Formal Living Room With Brick Fireplace, Kitchen With Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Tile Counter Tops, Separate Dining, New Carpet, Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, Master Bedroom With Wall A/C, Double Attached

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
11255 Parkview Lane
11255 Parkview Lane, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1024 sqft
Totally upgrade beautiful upstairs condo unit with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, brand new cabinets and new coax counter top, new paints and new flooring throughout. Gated community with pool, spa, club house and small park inside complex for picnic area.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11402 Jacalene Ln
11402 Jacalene Lane, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1133 sqft
3 Bd 1.50 Ba Home Garden Grove $2700 - Property Id: 248631 3 bedroom, 1.25 bathroom 1,133 st home is set back on a large on large lot on one of Garden Groves beautiful family friendly neighborhoods close to Disneyland.
Results within 1 mile of Garden Grove
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Santa Anita Park
55 Units Available
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,230
1238 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
907 sqft
2515 W Winston Rd is a multi-family home in Anaheim, CA 92804. 32- Unit Building. Nearby restaurants include Grandmas Kitchen, Cuzcatlan Restaurant, and Tahrir Restaurant. This property is near Maxwell Park, Modjeska Park, and Barton Park.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
9862 Harriet Ln.
9862 West Harriet Lane, Orange County, CA
DON'T MISS OUT! REMODELED 4 BED SINGLE FAMILY HOME W/ LARGE LOT!! - Charming four bedroom, two bath single story home in Anaheim available NOW! The home is approximately 1,200 sq. ft. with a two-car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Trask Fairview
1 Unit Available
1739 River Lane
1739 River Lane, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1600 sqft
JUST LISTED!!! 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH POOL ON CUL-DE-SAC - AVAILABLE NOW!!! Single story POOL home on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood with an attached 2 car garage. Close to "The Block", 22 and 5 freeways.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park East
1 Unit Available
4925 Ironwood Ave
4925 Ironwood Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
Available 07/01/20 Great Home in Seal Beach - Property Id: 115331 Great Home in College Park East neighborhood of Seal Beach. The house is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath and Den with a 2-Car Garage. Located in the prestigious Los Alamitos School District.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stanton
1 Unit Available
12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32
12381 Arrowhead Street, Stanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1400 sqft
Unit 81-32 Available 07/25/20 HUGEunit! SMALLprice=3+2= 2nd Flr - Property Id: 105812 Ask About Our $$$ $400 Discount (OAC) $$ We Pay Water, Trash & Gas NO DOGS ALLOWED IN THE APT Income requirement is $7000.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
9251 Dalton Circle
9251 Dalton Circle, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1339 sqft
Cul-De Sac: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Large Kitchen with Maple Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Top, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Reverse Osmoses (As Is), Large Bar Top, Separate Dining with Ceiling Fan, Brick Fireplace W/Mantel, Wood Floors

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cypress
1 Unit Available
6654 Brewster Court
6654 Brewster Court, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2301 sqft
Remodeled Single Family Home in Cypress Village - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is spread out over 2300 Sq. Ft. of living space in the beautiful community of Cypress Village.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1357 S. Walnut St, #3915
1357 S Walnut St, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1446 sqft
Three Bedroom Condo in a Great Location! - **$200 off the first two months rent!** This two story condominium is 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Village North
1 Unit Available
126 South Fairview Street Unit 2
126 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1353 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
8762 PACHECO AVENUE
8762 Pacheco Avenue, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1200 sqft
8762 PACHECO AVENUE Available 06/17/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
7161 Wyoming Street
7161 Wyoming Street, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1400 sqft
The most beautiful Town house in the block with big priceless tree in front yard. Newer town house condo with 2 card attached garage with remote. private entry with small yard. Can park 4 cars off street include garage. Laundry room upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Westminster
1 Unit Available
5011 Cambridge Avenue
5011 Cambridge Avenue, Westminster, CA
Charming and expanded open concept floor plan located at the end of a cul de sac in the highly sought-after Sol Vista tract and award-winning Eastwood Elementary School.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
16207 Mount Lowe Circle
16207 Mount Lowe Circle, Fountain Valley, CA
Beautiful remodeled house by Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The first floor is spacious with Living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, Master Bedroom with double closet, two additional bedrooms and hall bathroom.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1767 South Camrose Street
1767 Camrose Street, Anaheim, CA
Desirable single-family home located in beautiful historical Anaheim. This newly remodeled home offers 1,590 sq. Ft. with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Artesia Pilar
1 Unit Available
610 W Tribella Court
610 W Tribella Ct, Santa Ana, CA
Welcome to the prestigious community of Tribella! This masterpiece by Trumark Home showcases Orange County living at it’s finest. As a newer communitywith beautiful architecture, Tribella provides a breath of fresh air.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Westminster
1 Unit Available
5762 Kylie Avenue
5762 Kylie Avenue, Westminster, CA
Welcome Home! to your Gated superior maintained amenities completed community of newer constructed homes which are fewer and far between in the area.

June 2020 Garden Grove Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Garden Grove Rent Report. Garden Grove rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garden Grove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Garden Grove rent trends were flat over the past month

Garden Grove rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Garden Grove stand at $1,634 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,100 for a two-bedroom. Garden Grove's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Garden Grove throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Garden Grove

    Rent growth in Garden Grove has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Garden Grove is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Garden Grove's median two-bedroom rent of $2,100 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Garden Grove.
    • While rents in Garden Grove remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Garden Grove than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Garden Grove is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

