292 Apartments for rent in Garden Grove, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garden Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,333
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
973 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
14 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
1 Unit Available
Newland Garden
8520 Gloria Ave #A15, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Come home to Newland Garden Apartments in Garden Grove, CA., where we offer the finest amenities accompanied by a charming community atmosphere.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10631 Lakeside Drive S # E
10631 Lakeside Drive South, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
797 sqft
Lakeside Condo Community: Lower Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, - $1595 1st MONTH RENT! Lakeside Condo Community: Lower Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Quartz Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8120 Larson Ave Unit 5
8120 Larson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
Wonderful 2 Bedroom one Bathroom and a half Apartment! Great size kitchen and living room! Hard wood flooring throughout the whole apartment! Kitchen has beautiful tile! Amazing high ceilings! Lets not forget about the granite counter tops! Two car

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10242 Tyhurst Rd
10242 Tyhurst Road, Garden Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1981 sqft
10242 Tyhurst Rd Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon: Gorgeous Remodeled 4Bd 2Ba Home in Garden Grove! - Gorgeous home located near Brookhurst & Lampson near the 22 freeway. The home has been remodeled to have an open floorplan.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9302 Maureen Drive
9302 Maureen Drive, Garden Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1471 sqft
9302 Maureen Drive Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon: Remodeled 4Bd 2Ba Home in Garden Grove! - Check out this Walk Thru Video Tour: https://youtu.be/B7DrL_FUXHg Remodeled single level home in Garden Grove.

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
11691 Leota Lane
11691 Leota Lane, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!!!!!!!! FULLY FURNISHED WITH GREAT LOCATION, Beautiful single story Cul-De-ac home. 4 bedrooms/2 baths, 2 car garage with long driveway.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8571 Edgebrook Dr.
8571 Edgebrook Drive, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
936 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath, 2 story town home - GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath, 2 story town home features a large 2 car garage, private entry thru patio, plenty of overhead storage and laundry hook ups.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
10361 garden grove Boulevard
10361 Garden Grove Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This ground floor single level unit condo offers 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom w/ 2 parking spaces in the detached garage. Bright and spacious living room opens to the oversized private patio and it has fireplace.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9155 Westminster Ave
9155 Westminster Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1132 sqft
9155 Westminster Ave Available 07/18/20 NICE 2BD & 2.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
13100 Gilbert Street
13100 Gilbert Street, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
915 sqft
This 2 bed / 1 bath is located on the ground floor of this beautiful gated community. Serene fountains and man-made streams located throughout the community create a relaxing environment enjoyable from either front or back patio.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
13111 Cypress Street
13111 Cypress Street, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1100 sqft
Gated community with 5 building. Townhouse style unit with upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath. Downstairs with large living room, kitchen and a backyard.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
12801 Brookhurst Street
12801 Brookhurst Street, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1128 sqft
Pictures are from Model unit for your reference only. Actual unit may look vary without furniture. New 4-story development with 180 units apartment located in the center of Brookhurst Place. Close to major street, freeway, shops, and restaurant.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Little Saigon
9918 13th Street
9918 13th Street, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
812 sqft
Very nice and upgraded condominium in the heart of Little Saigon. The 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo nested on top of its own 2-car garage and ready to move in.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
12036 SYCAMORE LN
12036 Sycamore Lane, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1213 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11402 Jacalene Ln
11402 Jacalene Lane, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1133 sqft
3 Bd 1.50 Ba Home Garden Grove $2700 - Property Id: 248631 3 bedroom, 1.25 bathroom 1,133 st home is set back on a large on large lot on one of Garden Groves beautiful family friendly neighborhoods close to Disneyland.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8602 Chapman Ave
8602 Chapman Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Available 08/21/20 $1850 Beautiful Two Bedroom with Garage - Property Id: 53924 Beautiful and spacious upgraded two bedroom with two bathroom, upstairs, located in a gorgeous and tranquil community ,,Villa Chapman", minutes away from freeway,
Results within 1 mile of Garden Grove
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
52 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,841
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Westminster
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
17 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,912
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Stanton
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
4 Units Available
West Anaheim
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
1 Unit Available
Stanton
Pacific Grove
9051 W Pacific Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pacific Grove in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Garden Grove, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garden Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

