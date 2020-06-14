Apartment List
/
CA
/
garden grove
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

111 Apartments for rent in Garden Grove, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Garden Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,387
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
973 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
1 Unit Available
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Meadowood Place Apartment Homes is the ideal place for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
Palmwood Garden
11932 Bailey St, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
974 sqft
You’ll be impressed with your new apartment home at Palmwood Gardens! We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony and ample closet space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8120 Larson Ave Unit 5
8120 Larson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
Wonderful 2 Bedroom one Bathroom and a half Apartment! Great size kitchen and living room! Hard wood flooring throughout the whole apartment! Kitchen has beautiful tile! Amazing high ceilings! Lets not forget about the granite counter tops! Two car

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
13801 Shirley Street
13801 Shirley Street, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
830 sqft
Beautiful Garden Grove Condo in a quiet gated community. Fully renovated 2 beds with 2 baths, inside stack-able laundry hook up-ready and 2 car detached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
12036 SYCAMORE LN
12036 Sycamore Lane, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1213 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Garden Grove
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Santa Anita Park
55 Units Available
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,840
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
West Anaheim
4 Units Available
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
The Colony
21 Units Available
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,963
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1057 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
The Anaheim Resort
2 Units Available
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
921 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Harbor Cliff is the perfect community to call home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Westminster
4 Units Available
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,946
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Southeast Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location, Villa Barcelona is now offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Village North
1 Unit Available
126 South Fairview Street Unit 2
126 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1353 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
9251 Dalton Circle
9251 Dalton Circle, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1339 sqft
Cul-De Sac: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Large Kitchen with Maple Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Top, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Reverse Osmoses (As Is), Large Bar Top, Separate Dining with Ceiling Fan, Brick Fireplace W/Mantel, Wood Floors

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Stanton
1 Unit Available
7895 West Cerritos Avenue
7895 Cerritos Avenue, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1173 sqft
Two bed, two bath and a half town home located conveniently near 91 and 22 freeways. This two story town house has wood flooring throughout both floor, matching black appliances, and a cozy fireplace.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1767 South Camrose Street
1767 Camrose Street, Anaheim, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
1590 sqft
Desirable single-family home located in beautiful historical Anaheim. This newly remodeled home offers 1,590 sq. Ft. with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
13471 Woodwind Court
13471 Woodwind Court, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1291 sqft
Great location, great price, great completely remodel 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths!!! Large living room with high vaulted ceiling, fireplace and bar area.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stanton
1 Unit Available
8952 Syracuse Avenue
8952 Syracuse Avenue, Orange County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1325 sqft
Large Lot: 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home, - Large Lot: 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home, Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, New Stove, Freshly Reglazed Counter Tops, Separate Dining, Brick Wood Burning Fireplace, Original Hard Wood Floors Throughout, New Double Pane
Results within 5 miles of Garden Grove
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
49 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Platinum Triangle
15 Units Available
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1290 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
28 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,141
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,858
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
The Colony
14 Units Available
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,799
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1106 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$2,013
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,954
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1173 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
City Guide for Garden Grove, CA

"You drive east from the ocean with both hands tied on the wheel and you go past Garden Grove. As the pleasure index rises, the things that you've got coming will do things that you're afraid to. There is someone waiting out there with a mouthful of surprises." (-- Mountain Goats, "The Young Thousands")

This thriving bedroom community, located just half an hour south of L.A., is one of California's most dynamic and livable communities with more than a dash of local color. If you like strawberries, multiplex cinemas, high-rise hotels, and non-big-city prices, this could be your own blue Heaven.

Having trouble with Craigslist Garden Grove? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Garden Grove, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Garden Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGarden Grove 3 BedroomsGarden Grove Apartments under $1,300Garden Grove Apartments under $1,400Garden Grove Apartments under $1,600
Garden Grove Apartments with BalconyGarden Grove Apartments with GarageGarden Grove Apartments with GymGarden Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGarden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Apartments with Pool
Garden Grove Apartments with Washer-DryerGarden Grove Cheap PlacesGarden Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarden Grove Furnished ApartmentsGarden Grove Pet Friendly PlacesGarden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles