203 Apartments for rent in Garden Grove, CA with balcony
"You drive east from the ocean with both hands tied on the wheel and you go past Garden Grove. As the pleasure index rises, the things that you've got coming will do things that you're afraid to. There is someone waiting out there with a mouthful of surprises." (-- Mountain Goats, "The Young Thousands")
This thriving bedroom community, located just half an hour south of L.A., is one of California's most dynamic and livable communities with more than a dash of local color. If you like strawberries, multiplex cinemas, high-rise hotels, and non-big-city prices, this could be your own blue Heaven.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Garden Grove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.