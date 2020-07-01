13966 La Jolla

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Townhouse in the most desirable complexes in Garden Grove. Beautifully remodeled home and ready move-in-condition. Open floor plan with spacious living room, two master suites with their own bathrooms, guest bathroom downstairs, open space kitchen with breakfast bar, and inviting spacious private patio perfect for family gathering . The two car garage offers direct access into the home. Large community center with pool and club house. Low HOA fees. Close to Freeway and Super market. Welcome Home! Staged New Furniture Are For Sales.