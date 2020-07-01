All apartments in Garden Grove
13966 La Jolla
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:05 AM

13966 La Jolla

13966 La Jolla Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

13966 La Jolla Plaza, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Townhouse in the most desirable complexes in Garden Grove. Beautifully remodeled home and ready move-in-condition. Open floor plan with spacious living room, two master suites with their own bathrooms, guest bathroom downstairs, open space kitchen with breakfast bar, and inviting spacious private patio perfect for family gathering . The two car garage offers direct access into the home. Large community center with pool and club house. Low HOA fees. Close to Freeway and Super market. Welcome Home! Staged New Furniture Are For Sales.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13966 La Jolla have any available units?
13966 La Jolla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 13966 La Jolla have?
Some of 13966 La Jolla's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13966 La Jolla currently offering any rent specials?
13966 La Jolla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13966 La Jolla pet-friendly?
No, 13966 La Jolla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 13966 La Jolla offer parking?
Yes, 13966 La Jolla offers parking.
Does 13966 La Jolla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13966 La Jolla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13966 La Jolla have a pool?
Yes, 13966 La Jolla has a pool.
Does 13966 La Jolla have accessible units?
No, 13966 La Jolla does not have accessible units.
Does 13966 La Jolla have units with dishwashers?
No, 13966 La Jolla does not have units with dishwashers.

