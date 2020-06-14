84 Furnished Apartments for rent in Garden Grove, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12901 Garden Grove Blv
12901 Garden Grove Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$2,408
350 sqft
Director of sales - Property Id: 285318 Additional Guest Room amenities include: All Suites feature a Fully Equipped Kitchen with cooktop, microwave, full-sized refrigerator/freezer (with icemaker), dishwasher, toaster, coffee maker, utensils,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12668 Chapman Ave
12668 Chapman Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Penthouse For Lease (2B2B, 1300ft, 3 Parking) - Property Id: 253033 Luxury Penthouse for lease 2 bed 2 bath, 1300 ft, 3 parking, with 16ft + high ceiling Utilities are included beside electricity, in-unit washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
11691 Leota Lane
11691 Leota Lane, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!!!!!!!! FULLY FURNISHED WITH GREAT LOCATION, Beautiful single story Cul-De-ac home. 4 bedrooms/2 baths, 2 car garage with long driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Garden Grove

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1855 S Manchester Ave
1855 South Manchester Avenue, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Suite Staybridge Suites Anaheim Resort - Property Id: 256729 Fully furnished studio suite. Room has a great kitchen minus the oven. Breakfast included every morning. Complimentary parking, wi-fi and cable.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Village North
1 Unit Available
126 South Fairview Street Unit 2
126 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1353 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1556 W Katella Avenue
1556 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1648 sqft
All inclusive Townhome. Lease amount also includes all Utilities (Gas, Electric, Water, Trash) Internet, Cable. Fully furnished and plenty of room to move around in. So, just bring your clothes-its all you will need with this beautiful home.
Results within 5 miles of Garden Grove
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre
46 Units Available
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1401 sqft
Rooftop saltwater pool, spa and outdoor theater. Indoor clubhouses feature gyms, games and media rooms. Valet service available. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,820
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Central Costa Mesa
89 Units Available
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,731
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1100 sqft
Yards from Baker St and close to Saint John the Baptist School. Apartment has a fireplace, granite counters and a full selection of modern kitchen appliances. Resident amenities include a tennis court and a pool.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Platinum Triangle
39 Units Available
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,900
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1083 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
49 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Platinum Triangle
14 Units Available
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1290 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Newland
1 Unit Available
17682 Cameron A
17682 Cameron Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
1Bed/1Ba Remodeled 1Bed/1Bath in Huntington Beach - Property Id: 272348 Excellent location.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
16736 BAREFOOT Circle
16736 Barefoot Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1186 sqft
Great locationin Huntington Harbor, this condo sits just steps from the pool and spa. Nicely upgraded with garage access through private patio. Tile floors,lots of storage, newer appliances. Completely stocked and furnished.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
341 10TH Street
341 10th Street, Seal Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
500 sqft
Way too COOL for SKOOL! Single Bedroom Bungalow is just 1 Block off Main Street in the fabulous seaside resort community of Seal Beach, CA.

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Armstrong
1 Unit Available
3500 South Greenville Street - B2, Unit B2
3500 South Greenville Street, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Virtual Tours Available!** Newly Remodeled Fully Furnished condo in the South Coast Metro area. This beautiful 1-Bed 1-Bath condo boasts a large open floor plan with a modern design and vaulted ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Mesa Verde
1 Unit Available
1634 Beechwood
1634 Beechwood, Costa Mesa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
2643 sqft
Newer home in Mesa Verde - who could ask for more? Lots of windows in the large living room with soaring 2-story ceiling. Cabinets and counter space galore in the huge kitchen with center island. Three bedrooms and two baths upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Heninger Park
1 Unit Available
715 S Flower Street
715 South Flower Street, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
788 sqft
***FURNISHED LEASE***available monthly for $3000, or weekly for $750. Historical Craftsman 2 beds 1 bath in Henninger Park, completely remodeled. Enjoy the art gallery feel, and work displayed from local artists.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
17134 Bluewater Lane
17134 Bluewater Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
836 sqft
Resort living at its finest! On the water, facing the main channel, with your own boat dock! Kick back, relax, and catch the beautiful morning sunrise or sunsets.
Results within 10 miles of Garden Grove
Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
Traffic Circle
4 Units Available
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,138
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Irvine Business Complex
214 Units Available
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,037
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1154 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Irvine Business Complex
37 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.

June 2020 Garden Grove Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Garden Grove Rent Report. Garden Grove rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garden Grove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Garden Grove rent trends were flat over the past month

Garden Grove rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Garden Grove stand at $1,634 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,100 for a two-bedroom. Garden Grove's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Garden Grove throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Garden Grove

    Rent growth in Garden Grove has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Garden Grove is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Garden Grove's median two-bedroom rent of $2,100 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Garden Grove.
    • While rents in Garden Grove remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Garden Grove than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Garden Grove is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

