13311 Woodbrook Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Spacious & Bright 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome - **GATED COMMUNITY** Very Bright 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome. Spacious layout measuring 1160 square feet, this unit includes 2 car detached garage with direct access. Spacious private patio with beautiful rose bushes. Two floors with half bathroom downstairs and full bath upstairs with all 3 bedrooms. Unit features remodeled bathroom and walk in closet. Community pool and recreation areas. Currently has the walk-in tub which will be replaced with regular tub prior to the tenants moving in.



