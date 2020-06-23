All apartments in Garden Grove
Garden Grove, CA
13311 Woodbrook Circle
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

13311 Woodbrook Circle

13311 Woodbrook Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13311 Woodbrook Circle, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Spacious & Bright 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome - **GATED COMMUNITY** Very Bright 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome. Spacious layout measuring 1160 square feet, this unit includes 2 car detached garage with direct access. Spacious private patio with beautiful rose bushes. Two floors with half bathroom downstairs and full bath upstairs with all 3 bedrooms. Unit features remodeled bathroom and walk in closet. Community pool and recreation areas. Currently has the walk-in tub which will be replaced with regular tub prior to the tenants moving in.

(RLNE4584963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13311 Woodbrook Circle have any available units?
13311 Woodbrook Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 13311 Woodbrook Circle have?
Some of 13311 Woodbrook Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13311 Woodbrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13311 Woodbrook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13311 Woodbrook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13311 Woodbrook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 13311 Woodbrook Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13311 Woodbrook Circle offers parking.
Does 13311 Woodbrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13311 Woodbrook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13311 Woodbrook Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13311 Woodbrook Circle has a pool.
Does 13311 Woodbrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 13311 Woodbrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13311 Woodbrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13311 Woodbrook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
