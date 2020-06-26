13272 Yockey St

Amenities

1 Room for rent inside my house, NOT ENTIRE HOUSE (single occupancy, no couple). Available 1/19/2020.



I’m looking for a considerate, clean, and responsible Professional or Student Female.



Please TEXT or EMAIL if interested.



— CLEAN & QUIET place in Gated community

— 1 Private room: UNFURNISHED, with full wall closet (ASSIGNED parking)

— Wall-mounted TV with Amazon Firestick

— SHARE BATH with 1 other female. Bathroom has DOUBLE SINK.

— Internet/WIFI, water, trash included

— Central AC/Heat

— Limit cooking, laundry, daytime guest & over-night guest

— Near 22 and 57 freeways, Disneyland, Bella Terra, Bus stops

— I have a 12 lbs mini pincher dog who's kinda mute (no bark) and very mellow. He stays in crate when I'm not home

— No 420, no drugs, no smoke

— No parties, no heavy alcohol

— No pets (I already have one)

— Share Electric & Gas

— $40 non-refundable for credit and background check

— 12 months lease



Thank you 