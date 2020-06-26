All apartments in Garden Grove
Garden Grove, CA
13272 Yockey St
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:15 AM

13272 Yockey St

13272 Yockey Street · No Longer Available
Location

13272 Yockey Street, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1 Room for rent inside my house, NOT ENTIRE HOUSE (single occupancy, no couple). Available 1/19/2020.

I’m looking for a considerate, clean, and responsible Professional or Student Female.

Please TEXT or EMAIL if interested.

— CLEAN & QUIET place in Gated community
— 1 Private room: UNFURNISHED, with full wall closet (ASSIGNED parking)
— Wall-mounted TV with Amazon Firestick
— SHARE BATH with 1 other female. Bathroom has DOUBLE SINK.
— Internet/WIFI, water, trash included
— Central AC/Heat
— Limit cooking, laundry, daytime guest & over-night guest
— Near 22 and 57 freeways, Disneyland, Bella Terra, Bus stops
— I have a 12 lbs mini pincher dog who's kinda mute (no bark) and very mellow. He stays in crate when I'm not home
— No 420, no drugs, no smoke
— No parties, no heavy alcohol
— No pets (I already have one)
— Share Electric & Gas
— $40 non-refundable for credit and background check
— 12 months lease

Thank you 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13272 Yockey St have any available units?
13272 Yockey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 13272 Yockey St have?
Some of 13272 Yockey St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13272 Yockey St currently offering any rent specials?
13272 Yockey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13272 Yockey St pet-friendly?
No, 13272 Yockey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 13272 Yockey St offer parking?
Yes, 13272 Yockey St offers parking.
Does 13272 Yockey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13272 Yockey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13272 Yockey St have a pool?
No, 13272 Yockey St does not have a pool.
Does 13272 Yockey St have accessible units?
No, 13272 Yockey St does not have accessible units.
Does 13272 Yockey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13272 Yockey St has units with dishwashers.
