13272 Yockey St

Amenities
1 Room for rent inside my house, NOT ENTIRE HOUSE (single occupancy, no couple). Available 1/19/2020.
I’m looking for a considerate, clean, and responsible Professional or Student Female.
Please TEXT or EMAIL if interested.
— CLEAN & QUIET place in Gated community
— 1 Private room: UNFURNISHED, with full wall closet (ASSIGNED parking)
— Wall-mounted TV with Amazon Firestick
— SHARE BATH with 1 other female. Bathroom has DOUBLE SINK.
— Internet/WIFI, water, trash included
— Central AC/Heat
— Limit cooking, laundry, daytime guest & over-night guest
— Near 22 and 57 freeways, Disneyland, Bella Terra, Bus stops
— I have a 12 lbs mini pincher dog who's kinda mute (no bark) and very mellow. He stays in crate when I'm not home
— No 420, no drugs, no smoke
— No parties, no heavy alcohol
— No pets (I already have one)
— Share Electric & Gas
— $40 non-refundable for credit and background check
— 12 months lease
Thank you