Charming single stormy home with 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bath. Spacious living room, family room, and laundry room with laminated floors throughout the home. Remodeled bathroom and kitchen with flooring, appliances (microwave, dish washer, etc...), and granite counter tops. Easy access to the 22 freeway, park, and a shopping center. Also has a long driveway with lots of room for parking.