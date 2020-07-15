13100 Gilbert Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This 2 bed / 1 bath is located on the ground floor of this beautiful gated community. Serene fountains and man-made streams located throughout the community create a relaxing environment enjoyable from either front or back patio. This end unit condo comes with an attached 2-car garage, unique to this community. Home comes with a/c, laminate and tile flooring throughout. Kitchen has quartz counters, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast bar, off the kitchen is a bonus room perfect for an office space, washer hookup in the dining area, spacious master bedroom. The community has pool, spa and laundry room. Is also in an ideal location close to restaurants, shopping, 22 freeway and schools.