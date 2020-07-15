All apartments in Garden Grove
13100 Gilbert Street

Location

13100 Gilbert Street, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 39 · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This 2 bed / 1 bath is located on the ground floor of this beautiful gated community. Serene fountains and man-made streams located throughout the community create a relaxing environment enjoyable from either front or back patio. This end unit condo comes with an attached 2-car garage, unique to this community. Home comes with a/c, laminate and tile flooring throughout. Kitchen has quartz counters, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast bar, off the kitchen is a bonus room perfect for an office space, washer hookup in the dining area, spacious master bedroom. The community has pool, spa and laundry room. Is also in an ideal location close to restaurants, shopping, 22 freeway and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13100 Gilbert Street have any available units?
13100 Gilbert Street has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 13100 Gilbert Street have?
Some of 13100 Gilbert Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13100 Gilbert Street currently offering any rent specials?
13100 Gilbert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13100 Gilbert Street pet-friendly?
No, 13100 Gilbert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 13100 Gilbert Street offer parking?
Yes, 13100 Gilbert Street offers parking.
Does 13100 Gilbert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13100 Gilbert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13100 Gilbert Street have a pool?
Yes, 13100 Gilbert Street has a pool.
Does 13100 Gilbert Street have accessible units?
No, 13100 Gilbert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13100 Gilbert Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13100 Gilbert Street has units with dishwashers.
