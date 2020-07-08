All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 12812 Timber Road # F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12812 Timber Road # F
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

12812 Timber Road # F

12812 Timber Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

12812 Timber Road, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Wonderful 3 Bedroom Condo in Gated Community! - Take a look with this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3Mz5KeMM9Jg

Check out this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/PQzK51prIJ4

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the lovely Greenhouse West private gated community. New carpet and paint throughout the large home. Enjoy a massive living room area with vaulted ceilings and opens up to the kitchen and dining area on one side and the huge balcony on the other side. Spacious kitchen offers plenty of storage and counter space and features a beautiful bay window over the sink and a convenient breakfast bar that leads into the dining area.

There are 2 spacious bedrooms on the main level with one huge bedroom featuring double door entry and private access to the large balcony area. The master bedroom suite is upstairs and enjoys a loft style design with attached private bathroom featuring large double vanity and an open overhang to the main living area.

Located in the wonderful Greenhouse West private gated community offering beautiful landscaped grounds, sparkling pool, and reserved covered parking. Private laundry area inside unit. Within minutes of the Disneyland resort area with plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options close by. Easy access to the 22, 57, and 5 freeways for quick commutes.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2000 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day using our 3D Virtual Tour option through the link in the description. In person showings only available with approved application. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12812 Timber Road # F have any available units?
12812 Timber Road # F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12812 Timber Road # F have?
Some of 12812 Timber Road # F's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12812 Timber Road # F currently offering any rent specials?
12812 Timber Road # F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12812 Timber Road # F pet-friendly?
No, 12812 Timber Road # F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12812 Timber Road # F offer parking?
Yes, 12812 Timber Road # F offers parking.
Does 12812 Timber Road # F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12812 Timber Road # F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12812 Timber Road # F have a pool?
Yes, 12812 Timber Road # F has a pool.
Does 12812 Timber Road # F have accessible units?
No, 12812 Timber Road # F does not have accessible units.
Does 12812 Timber Road # F have units with dishwashers?
No, 12812 Timber Road # F does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles