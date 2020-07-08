12812 Timber Road # F

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool

Wonderful 3 Bedroom Condo in Gated Community! - Take a look with this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3Mz5KeMM9Jg



Check out this fun video tour!

https://youtu.be/PQzK51prIJ4



Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the lovely Greenhouse West private gated community. New carpet and paint throughout the large home. Enjoy a massive living room area with vaulted ceilings and opens up to the kitchen and dining area on one side and the huge balcony on the other side. Spacious kitchen offers plenty of storage and counter space and features a beautiful bay window over the sink and a convenient breakfast bar that leads into the dining area.



There are 2 spacious bedrooms on the main level with one huge bedroom featuring double door entry and private access to the large balcony area. The master bedroom suite is upstairs and enjoys a loft style design with attached private bathroom featuring large double vanity and an open overhang to the main living area.



Located in the wonderful Greenhouse West private gated community offering beautiful landscaped grounds, sparkling pool, and reserved covered parking. Private laundry area inside unit. Within minutes of the Disneyland resort area with plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options close by. Easy access to the 22, 57, and 5 freeways for quick commutes.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2000 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day using our 3D Virtual Tour option through the link in the description. In person showings only available with approved application. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5787793)