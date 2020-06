Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

2 bedrooms, 2 baths, central heating, central air conditioning, new tile floor, shutter miniblinds, dish washer, garbage disposal, laundry hookup, car garage. This condo is in 2nd floor. There is one balcony in the living room and one balcony in the master bedroom. The balcony in the Living room is good enough to put a table and barbeque utilities there. You need good employments or steady incomes and reasonable credit to apply.