12152 Bartlett Street
12152 Bartlett Street

12152 Bartlett Street · No Longer Available
Location

12152 Bartlett Street, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Lovely 3 BD 2 BA Single Story SFR in Garden Grove - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom one story single family home in the city of Garden Grove is now available to lease. Featuring a spacious living room complete with cozy fireplace, kitchen with peninsula seating area, gas stove, dishwasher, family room with fireplace, upgraded bathroom with separate shower & tub, master bedroom with dual closets, private backyard great for entertaining, washer & dryer hookups in the garage, plentiful driveway parking!

Gardening service included

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5009690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12152 Bartlett Street have any available units?
12152 Bartlett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12152 Bartlett Street have?
Some of 12152 Bartlett Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12152 Bartlett Street currently offering any rent specials?
12152 Bartlett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12152 Bartlett Street pet-friendly?
No, 12152 Bartlett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12152 Bartlett Street offer parking?
Yes, 12152 Bartlett Street offers parking.
Does 12152 Bartlett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12152 Bartlett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12152 Bartlett Street have a pool?
No, 12152 Bartlett Street does not have a pool.
Does 12152 Bartlett Street have accessible units?
No, 12152 Bartlett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12152 Bartlett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12152 Bartlett Street has units with dishwashers.
