12036 SYCAMORE LN

Amenities
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Built in 2000, this classic 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental is in the energetic Sycamore Walk community in Garden Grove. It has a lot area of 1,452 sq. ft. and the building, 1,213 sq. ft.
The well-lit and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors and a fireplace. A kitchen equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. Relax and unwind in the lovely bedrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for your laundry needs. Centralized A/C and gas heating are installed for climate control. Enjoy amenities like a swimming pool and a sauna!
Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the HOA fees.
Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Additional Details:
It comes with an attached 2-car garage and guest parking for use. (The landlord has books and bookshelves in the garage that she wants to keep there).
A pet-friendly home and its negotiable.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Westhaven Park, Community Center Park, Haster Basin Recreational Park, and Pepsi Playpark.
Bus lines:
56 Garden Grove Orange - 0.1 mile
43 Fullerton - Costa Mesa - 0.1 mile
543 Bravo Fullerton - Santa Ana - 0.1 mile
(RLNE5653262)