Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:10 AM

12036 SYCAMORE LN

12036 Sycamore Lane · (408) 917-0430
Location

12036 Sycamore Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
sauna
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Built in 2000, this classic 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental is in the energetic Sycamore Walk community in Garden Grove. It has a lot area of 1,452 sq. ft. and the building, 1,213 sq. ft.

The well-lit and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors and a fireplace. A kitchen equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. Relax and unwind in the lovely bedrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for your laundry needs. Centralized A/C and gas heating are installed for climate control. Enjoy amenities like a swimming pool and a sauna!

Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the HOA fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It comes with an attached 2-car garage and guest parking for use. (The landlord has books and bookshelves in the garage that she wants to keep there).

A pet-friendly home and its negotiable.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Westhaven Park, Community Center Park, Haster Basin Recreational Park, and Pepsi Playpark.

Bus lines:
56 Garden Grove Orange - 0.1 mile
43 Fullerton - Costa Mesa - 0.1 mile
543 Bravo Fullerton - Santa Ana - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5653262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

