Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
11983 sycamore lane
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:24 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11983 sycamore lane
11983 Sycamore Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11983 Sycamore Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92843
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
since it is gated community,whoever is interested to take look,must call listing agent Mr.Lin at 562-569-2860.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11983 sycamore lane have any available units?
11983 sycamore lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garden Grove, CA
.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garden Grove Rent Report
.
Is 11983 sycamore lane currently offering any rent specials?
11983 sycamore lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11983 sycamore lane pet-friendly?
No, 11983 sycamore lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garden Grove
.
Does 11983 sycamore lane offer parking?
Yes, 11983 sycamore lane offers parking.
Does 11983 sycamore lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11983 sycamore lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11983 sycamore lane have a pool?
No, 11983 sycamore lane does not have a pool.
Does 11983 sycamore lane have accessible units?
No, 11983 sycamore lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11983 sycamore lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11983 sycamore lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11983 sycamore lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11983 sycamore lane does not have units with air conditioning.
