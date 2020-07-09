All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 11983 sycamore lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
11983 sycamore lane
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:24 AM

11983 sycamore lane

11983 Sycamore Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

11983 Sycamore Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
since it is gated community,whoever is interested to take look,must call listing agent Mr.Lin at 562-569-2860.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11983 sycamore lane have any available units?
11983 sycamore lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 11983 sycamore lane currently offering any rent specials?
11983 sycamore lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11983 sycamore lane pet-friendly?
No, 11983 sycamore lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11983 sycamore lane offer parking?
Yes, 11983 sycamore lane offers parking.
Does 11983 sycamore lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11983 sycamore lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11983 sycamore lane have a pool?
No, 11983 sycamore lane does not have a pool.
Does 11983 sycamore lane have accessible units?
No, 11983 sycamore lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11983 sycamore lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11983 sycamore lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11983 sycamore lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11983 sycamore lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles