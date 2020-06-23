11959 Daniel Burnham Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities concierge pool hot tub

This beautiful fully furnished 1BD/1BA condo unit is nestled at the heart of San Franciscos Cathedral Hill.

Boasting of impeccable finishes,

open concept floor plan and incredible use of light and space, it embodies modern sophistication and luxury city living at its finest.

Especially ideal for corporate relocation, vacation rentals and extended stays!



FEATURES

Venetian Plaster wall,ceiling and floor finishes.

Elegant Italian top-grade leather sofa (living room), Lutron recessed lighting with dimmers

(living room)

Sony Bravia TV with BDI stand.

Designer kitchen with granite countertops and mahogany cabinets

Recessed and spotlight kitchen lighting with dimmers.

Top notch kitchen appliances from Amana,Frigidaire, Gevalia and others.

Stylish Italian Calligaris buffet, dining and coffee tables.

Luxurious queen bed.

Italian dresser and end tables

Exquisite walk-in closet with mahogany cabinets and spotlights.

Bedroom wall to wall carpeting

Glass door shower and bathtub; tiled bathroom.

Stylish ceramic-tiled office nook.

Balcony offers Nob Hill, Downtown SF and partial bay views.

Danby designer in-unit washer and dryer.

Electric heating system.

Pool, spa, health club, roof garden and 24hr

security and concierge service.