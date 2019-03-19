11891 Rexford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage

Fabulous home with a gigantic family room looking out onto a wonderful back yard which includes a large pool, lots of fruit trees and a great lawn. Very light and bright. Pride of ownership throughout. Many wonderful upgrades everywhere you look. This is a special home. Nice sized kitchen with a big dining area and refrigerator. The family room is simply amazing. Large enough for a pool table along with plenty of space left over for furniture and a big screen TV. Wonderful inset lighting. Where ever you look there are plenty of closets and storage space. Even the garage has added cabinets for storage and a small room with a door for even more storage. Walking distance to parks, schools, shopping and within a few miles of Disneyland. It doesn't get much better than this! This is a wonderful home for well-qualified tenants