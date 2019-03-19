All apartments in Garden Grove
11891 Rexford Road
11891 Rexford Road

11891 Rexford Road · No Longer Available
Location

11891 Rexford Road, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Fabulous home with a gigantic family room looking out onto a wonderful back yard which includes a large pool, lots of fruit trees and a great lawn. Very light and bright. Pride of ownership throughout. Many wonderful upgrades everywhere you look. This is a special home. Nice sized kitchen with a big dining area and refrigerator. The family room is simply amazing. Large enough for a pool table along with plenty of space left over for furniture and a big screen TV. Wonderful inset lighting. Where ever you look there are plenty of closets and storage space. Even the garage has added cabinets for storage and a small room with a door for even more storage. Walking distance to parks, schools, shopping and within a few miles of Disneyland. It doesn't get much better than this! This is a wonderful home for well-qualified tenants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11891 Rexford Road have any available units?
11891 Rexford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11891 Rexford Road have?
Some of 11891 Rexford Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11891 Rexford Road currently offering any rent specials?
11891 Rexford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11891 Rexford Road pet-friendly?
No, 11891 Rexford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11891 Rexford Road offer parking?
Yes, 11891 Rexford Road offers parking.
Does 11891 Rexford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11891 Rexford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11891 Rexford Road have a pool?
Yes, 11891 Rexford Road has a pool.
Does 11891 Rexford Road have accessible units?
No, 11891 Rexford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11891 Rexford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11891 Rexford Road has units with dishwashers.
