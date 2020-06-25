All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

11016 Paloma Ave

11016 Paloma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11016 Paloma Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
11016 Paloma Ave Available 06/10/19 **COMING SOON* 1 bedroom Unit - **NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JUNE**

Single level 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Quaint kitchen area connected to living room. One car garage parking spot. Laundry facility onsite. Convenient location, short distance to shopping and freeway access.

Sorry NO pets!

For additional information please contact: Bette@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4895028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11016 Paloma Ave have any available units?
11016 Paloma Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 11016 Paloma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11016 Paloma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11016 Paloma Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11016 Paloma Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11016 Paloma Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11016 Paloma Ave offers parking.
Does 11016 Paloma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11016 Paloma Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11016 Paloma Ave have a pool?
No, 11016 Paloma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11016 Paloma Ave have accessible units?
No, 11016 Paloma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11016 Paloma Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11016 Paloma Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11016 Paloma Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11016 Paloma Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
