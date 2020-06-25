Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

11016 Paloma Ave Available 06/10/19 **COMING SOON* 1 bedroom Unit - **NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JUNE**



Single level 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Quaint kitchen area connected to living room. One car garage parking spot. Laundry facility onsite. Convenient location, short distance to shopping and freeway access.



Sorry NO pets!



For additional information please contact: Bette@RpmCoast.com



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4895028)