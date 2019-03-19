All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

10651 Blake Street

10651 Blake Street · No Longer Available
Location

10651 Blake Street, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located on a beautiful tree lined street in a great family neighborhood this single family home is ready for you today! Features include a large landscaped lot, 3 bedrooms plus an additional office or den, 2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage with direct access, extensive hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, numerous ceiling fans, new doors, new paint and washerdryer hookups. Central furnace but no central air conditioning. NO PETS. No smoking. Owner pays for gardener. Available immediately. Renters insurance is required. MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT. Please contact Sandra for more information at 949.689.7227.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10651 Blake Street have any available units?
10651 Blake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 10651 Blake Street have?
Some of 10651 Blake Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10651 Blake Street currently offering any rent specials?
10651 Blake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10651 Blake Street pet-friendly?
No, 10651 Blake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 10651 Blake Street offer parking?
Yes, 10651 Blake Street offers parking.
Does 10651 Blake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10651 Blake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10651 Blake Street have a pool?
Yes, 10651 Blake Street has a pool.
Does 10651 Blake Street have accessible units?
No, 10651 Blake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10651 Blake Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10651 Blake Street has units with dishwashers.
