961 Creekside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Located in the desirable Community of Malvern Creek. Interior unit, Away from street noisy, Completely Remodeled condominium, Everything is bright, clean and sparkling. Freshly painted with neutral colored paint and newer beautiful flooring throughout. Granite counter tops w/new white cabinets and stainless appliances in kitchen. faucet, toilet, recessed lighting fixture and tile floor in bathrooms. Peaceful and quiet patio area off of the living room. living room with vaulted ceiling and brand new vertical blinds. Separate dining area with new blind. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet with master bathroom. Two car attached garage with many storage cabinets and shelves throughout, Association has 2 swimming pools, 2 hot tubs and lots of greens and trees. Excellent school boundary (Fisler), close to Amerige Town Center and Downtown Fullerton. Conveniently close to shopping mall, restaurants, public transportation, parks, Absolutely perfect move-in condition! Refrigerator, washer & dryer will stay.