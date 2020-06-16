All apartments in Fullerton
961 Creekside Drive
961 Creekside Drive

961 Creekside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

961 Creekside Dr, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in the desirable Community of Malvern Creek. Interior unit, Away from street noisy, Completely Remodeled condominium, Everything is bright, clean and sparkling. Freshly painted with neutral colored paint and newer beautiful flooring throughout. Granite counter tops w/new white cabinets and stainless appliances in kitchen. faucet, toilet, recessed lighting fixture and tile floor in bathrooms. Peaceful and quiet patio area off of the living room. living room with vaulted ceiling and brand new vertical blinds. Separate dining area with new blind. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet with master bathroom. Two car attached garage with many storage cabinets and shelves throughout, Association has 2 swimming pools, 2 hot tubs and lots of greens and trees. Excellent school boundary (Fisler), close to Amerige Town Center and Downtown Fullerton. Conveniently close to shopping mall, restaurants, public transportation, parks, Absolutely perfect move-in condition! Refrigerator, washer & dryer will stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Creekside Drive have any available units?
961 Creekside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 961 Creekside Drive have?
Some of 961 Creekside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 Creekside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
961 Creekside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Creekside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 961 Creekside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 961 Creekside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 961 Creekside Drive does offer parking.
Does 961 Creekside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 961 Creekside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Creekside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 961 Creekside Drive has a pool.
Does 961 Creekside Drive have accessible units?
No, 961 Creekside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Creekside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 961 Creekside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
