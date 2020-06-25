All apartments in Fullerton
918 W Valencia Mesa Drive
918 W Valencia Mesa Drive

918 West Valencia Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

918 West Valencia Mesa Drive, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Enjoy an incredible lifestyle in a new construction home built on an expansive flat over one half acre lot with swimming pool. Sprawling grounds are enhanced with mature trees and multiple entertaining areas. Rebuilt in 2018 and never lived in, this home offers single level living with refined luxury amenities. The spacious center island kitchen features Calcutta porcelain with Calcutta Marble, a 6 burner stainless steel stove, an under counter microwave oven, wine refrigerator - all G.E. Monogram. The flooring throughout is high quality distressed white oak. All new exterior French doors and windows are dual paned Anderson windows. The interior of the home is all new including electrical, insulation, drywall, interior doors, hardware, heating and air conditioning and new duct work. The roof is new. Luxury master suite features a walk-in closet en suite with new bathrooms featuring Calcutta porcelain and incredible bath tub and shower. A three car garage is accessed from a long driveway in the rear of the home and is detached.
Refrigerator will be provided by tenant. Owner will provide water, gardening service and pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 W Valencia Mesa Drive have any available units?
918 W Valencia Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 W Valencia Mesa Drive have?
Some of 918 W Valencia Mesa Drive's amenities include new construction, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 W Valencia Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
918 W Valencia Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 W Valencia Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 918 W Valencia Mesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 918 W Valencia Mesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 918 W Valencia Mesa Drive offers parking.
Does 918 W Valencia Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 W Valencia Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 W Valencia Mesa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 918 W Valencia Mesa Drive has a pool.
Does 918 W Valencia Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 918 W Valencia Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 918 W Valencia Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 W Valencia Mesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
