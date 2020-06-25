918 W Valencia Mesa Drive

Amenities

new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Enjoy an incredible lifestyle in a new construction home built on an expansive flat over one half acre lot with swimming pool. Sprawling grounds are enhanced with mature trees and multiple entertaining areas. Rebuilt in 2018 and never lived in, this home offers single level living with refined luxury amenities. The spacious center island kitchen features Calcutta porcelain with Calcutta Marble, a 6 burner stainless steel stove, an under counter microwave oven, wine refrigerator - all G.E. Monogram. The flooring throughout is high quality distressed white oak. All new exterior French doors and windows are dual paned Anderson windows. The interior of the home is all new including electrical, insulation, drywall, interior doors, hardware, heating and air conditioning and new duct work. The roof is new. Luxury master suite features a walk-in closet en suite with new bathrooms featuring Calcutta porcelain and incredible bath tub and shower. A three car garage is accessed from a long driveway in the rear of the home and is detached.

Refrigerator will be provided by tenant. Owner will provide water, gardening service and pool service.