719 North Mountain View Place

Amenities
Sitting on almost a 1/4 acre sprawling corner lot, this home oozes the entertainment lifestyle you dream about. Don't wait and dream no more: make this home yours now! The main dwelling is a completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath and a bonus room, totaling 1,417 sqft. From your gourmet kitchen vantage point, look out to your blue water pool and prep your next BBQ on your outdoor brick fireplace.
