719 North Mountain View Place
719 North Mountain View Place

Location

719 North Mountain View Place, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Sitting on almost a 1/4 acre sprawling corner lot, this home oozes the entertainment lifestyle you dream about. Don't wait and dream no more: make this home yours now! The main dwelling is a completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath and a bonus room, totaling 1,417 sqft. From your gourmet kitchen vantage point, look out to your blue water pool and prep your next BBQ on your outdoor brick fireplace.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 North Mountain View Place have any available units?
719 North Mountain View Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 North Mountain View Place have?
Some of 719 North Mountain View Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 North Mountain View Place currently offering any rent specials?
719 North Mountain View Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 North Mountain View Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 North Mountain View Place is pet friendly.
Does 719 North Mountain View Place offer parking?
Yes, 719 North Mountain View Place offers parking.
Does 719 North Mountain View Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 North Mountain View Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 North Mountain View Place have a pool?
Yes, 719 North Mountain View Place has a pool.
Does 719 North Mountain View Place have accessible units?
No, 719 North Mountain View Place does not have accessible units.
Does 719 North Mountain View Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 North Mountain View Place has units with dishwashers.
