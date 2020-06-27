719 North Mountain View Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Sitting on almost a 1/4 acre sprawling corner lot, this home oozes the entertainment lifestyle you dream about. Don't wait and dream no more: make this home yours now! The main dwelling is a completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath and a bonus room, totaling 1,417 sqft. From your gourmet kitchen vantage point, look out to your blue water pool and prep your next BBQ on your outdoor brick fireplace.

Sitting on almost a 1/4 acre sprawling corner lot, this home oozes the entertainment lifestyle you dream about. Don't wait and dream no more: make this home yours now! The main dwelling is a completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath and a bonus room, totaling 1,417 sqft. From your gourmet kitchen vantage point, look out to your blue water pool and prep your next BBQ on your outdoor brick fireplace.