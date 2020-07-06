All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM

636 Colonial Circle

636 Colonial Circle · No Longer Available
Location

636 Colonial Circle, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
GOLF COURSE LIVING AT ITS FINEST. PICTURE PERFECT! This is a lovely split level SFR, attached only on one side; fantastic opportunity to live in a very exclusive area of Fullerton, one of its best neighborhoods. Very nice development with lots of greenbelts & mature trees: the beautiful and peaceful "Fairway Village" community. Quiet, relaxing community ambiance and surroundings are very well kept by Association. Three bedrooms & 2 bathrooms; 2 main floor bedrooms & full bathroom. Double door entry with grand entrance. Fabulous open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & comfortable layout for great entertaining. Warm & inviting living room with custom fireplace, formal dining room, crown molding, recessed lighting, gorgeous dark color wood flooring. Totally remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded white cabinets, stainless steel/black appliances & large trey ceiling. Comfortable family room. Elegant master suite with viewing balcony that takes your breath away. Handy laundry room downstairs. Both bathrooms have been totally upgraded. Award winning Beechwood K-8 school with Fullerton Open Enrollment including Troy High School. Direct access to the 2 car garage. The community offers resort-like amenities including 3 tennis courts, clubhouse, 2 swimming pools and spas, dedicated RV/trailer parking space, walking paths and a 24-hour guard gated security. Conveniently located near St. Jude Hospital, shopping, restaurants, parks, drug store & golf courses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Colonial Circle have any available units?
636 Colonial Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 Colonial Circle have?
Some of 636 Colonial Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Colonial Circle currently offering any rent specials?
636 Colonial Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Colonial Circle pet-friendly?
No, 636 Colonial Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 636 Colonial Circle offer parking?
Yes, 636 Colonial Circle offers parking.
Does 636 Colonial Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Colonial Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Colonial Circle have a pool?
Yes, 636 Colonial Circle has a pool.
Does 636 Colonial Circle have accessible units?
No, 636 Colonial Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Colonial Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 Colonial Circle has units with dishwashers.

