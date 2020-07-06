636 Colonial Circle

Amenities

GOLF COURSE LIVING AT ITS FINEST. PICTURE PERFECT! This is a lovely split level SFR, attached only on one side; fantastic opportunity to live in a very exclusive area of Fullerton, one of its best neighborhoods. Very nice development with lots of greenbelts & mature trees: the beautiful and peaceful "Fairway Village" community. Quiet, relaxing community ambiance and surroundings are very well kept by Association. Three bedrooms & 2 bathrooms; 2 main floor bedrooms & full bathroom. Double door entry with grand entrance. Fabulous open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & comfortable layout for great entertaining. Warm & inviting living room with custom fireplace, formal dining room, crown molding, recessed lighting, gorgeous dark color wood flooring. Totally remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded white cabinets, stainless steel/black appliances & large trey ceiling. Comfortable family room. Elegant master suite with viewing balcony that takes your breath away. Handy laundry room downstairs. Both bathrooms have been totally upgraded. Award winning Beechwood K-8 school with Fullerton Open Enrollment including Troy High School. Direct access to the 2 car garage. The community offers resort-like amenities including 3 tennis courts, clubhouse, 2 swimming pools and spas, dedicated RV/trailer parking space, walking paths and a 24-hour guard gated security. Conveniently located near St. Jude Hospital, shopping, restaurants, parks, drug store & golf courses.