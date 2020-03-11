All apartments in Fullerton
615 N. Sycamore Ave.

615 Sycamore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

615 Sycamore Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Single Family House Coming Available Soon! - Welcome to your new home! This single family house is centrally located near Cal-state Fullerton, shopping centers, restaurants and easy access to 57 FWY. The living room has a chimney, perfect to enjoy with the family. Also, Take advantage of the private sparkling pool or spend some time in the family room. For your convenience this house also has central A/C. Please contact Mariana to schedule a tour at 714-856-3636.

We invite you to our OPEN HOUSE on:
Saturday November 23, 2019
From 11:30AM - 12:30PM

(RLNE5290466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 N. Sycamore Ave. have any available units?
615 N. Sycamore Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 N. Sycamore Ave. have?
Some of 615 N. Sycamore Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 N. Sycamore Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
615 N. Sycamore Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 N. Sycamore Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 N. Sycamore Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 615 N. Sycamore Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 615 N. Sycamore Ave. offers parking.
Does 615 N. Sycamore Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 N. Sycamore Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 N. Sycamore Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 615 N. Sycamore Ave. has a pool.
Does 615 N. Sycamore Ave. have accessible units?
No, 615 N. Sycamore Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 615 N. Sycamore Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 N. Sycamore Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

