612 S Paula Drive

Amenities
Just upgraded new central heating installed,
large wall A/C unit,
Open concept design with large opening between living room and kitchen.
New doubled panned w/gas windows (keep cool in summer & warm in winter)
New hardwood flooring in living room and hallway
New carpeting in all bedrooms
New paint inside and out.
Your own private laundry
thermostatically controlled attic exhaust system keeps house cool even w/o the A/C
Wall safe in master bedroom
Free Refrigerator, and stove
Free Washing machine, and dryer in separate outside protected shed
Deposits can be half now, and half next month.
Owner pays for trach and sewer. Tenant pays for gas & electric & water.