612 S Paula Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:56 AM

612 S Paula Drive

612 South Paula Drive · No Longer Available
Location

612 South Paula Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just upgraded new central heating installed,
large wall A/C unit,
Open concept design with large opening between living room and kitchen.
New doubled panned w/gas windows (keep cool in summer & warm in winter)
New hardwood flooring in living room and hallway
New carpeting in all bedrooms
New paint inside and out.
Your own private laundry
thermostatically controlled attic exhaust system keeps house cool even w/o the A/C
Wall safe in master bedroom
Free Refrigerator, and stove
Free Washing machine, and dryer in separate outside protected shed
Deposits can be half now, and half next month.
Owner pays for trach and sewer. Tenant pays for gas & electric & water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

