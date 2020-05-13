612 S Paula Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Just upgraded new central heating installed,

large wall A/C unit,

Open concept design with large opening between living room and kitchen.

New doubled panned w/gas windows (keep cool in summer & warm in winter)

New hardwood flooring in living room and hallway

New carpeting in all bedrooms

New paint inside and out.

Your own private laundry

thermostatically controlled attic exhaust system keeps house cool even w/o the A/C

Wall safe in master bedroom

Free Refrigerator, and stove

Free Washing machine, and dryer in separate outside protected shed

Deposits can be half now, and half next month.

Owner pays for trach and sewer. Tenant pays for gas & electric & water.