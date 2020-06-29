443 Pebble Beach Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

RARE FIND in highly sought after guard gated community of Fair Way Village! Beautiful two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with serene golf course View! This is one of the very few premier home locations in Fairway Village that is completely detached end unit sitting right above the golf course. The home boasts of many upgrades! These upgrades include a light and bright completely remodeled kitchen including recessed lighting, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Other great features of this home include: both living room and family room, vaulted wood beamed ceilings, fresh paint, brand new carpet, new light fixtures, recessed & track lighting, fireplace in family room, separated step down dining room with lighted ceiling fan, separate laundry room, and direct access to the two car garage. The master bedroom is quite spacious with vaulted ceilings, large mirrored closet, dual vanity is bath, over sized shower/tub & it's own private deck overlooking the golf course! This home has a lovely & clean curbside appeal. Side yard has a wonderful apple tree! Back yard is nice size & has a beautiful view of the golf course - perfect for entertaining! Enjoy the community amenities of Clubhouse, pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts. LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE!