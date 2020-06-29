All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

443 Pebble Beach Place

443 Pebble Beach Place · No Longer Available
Location

443 Pebble Beach Place, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
RARE FIND in highly sought after guard gated community of Fair Way Village! Beautiful two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with serene golf course View! This is one of the very few premier home locations in Fairway Village that is completely detached end unit sitting right above the golf course. The home boasts of many upgrades! These upgrades include a light and bright completely remodeled kitchen including recessed lighting, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Other great features of this home include: both living room and family room, vaulted wood beamed ceilings, fresh paint, brand new carpet, new light fixtures, recessed & track lighting, fireplace in family room, separated step down dining room with lighted ceiling fan, separate laundry room, and direct access to the two car garage. The master bedroom is quite spacious with vaulted ceilings, large mirrored closet, dual vanity is bath, over sized shower/tub & it's own private deck overlooking the golf course! This home has a lovely & clean curbside appeal. Side yard has a wonderful apple tree! Back yard is nice size & has a beautiful view of the golf course - perfect for entertaining! Enjoy the community amenities of Clubhouse, pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts. LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Pebble Beach Place have any available units?
443 Pebble Beach Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 443 Pebble Beach Place have?
Some of 443 Pebble Beach Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Pebble Beach Place currently offering any rent specials?
443 Pebble Beach Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Pebble Beach Place pet-friendly?
No, 443 Pebble Beach Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 443 Pebble Beach Place offer parking?
Yes, 443 Pebble Beach Place offers parking.
Does 443 Pebble Beach Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Pebble Beach Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Pebble Beach Place have a pool?
Yes, 443 Pebble Beach Place has a pool.
Does 443 Pebble Beach Place have accessible units?
No, 443 Pebble Beach Place does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Pebble Beach Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 Pebble Beach Place has units with dishwashers.

