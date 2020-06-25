All apartments in Fullerton
429 Thunderbird Court
429 Thunderbird Court

Location

429 Thunderbird Court, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome To Fairway Village. This 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Townhome is set above the fairways of Fullerton Golf Course with views of the course, hills and mountains. The community association includes resort-like amenities such as; 3 Tennis Courts, 2 Swimming pools, 2 Spas, Clubhouse meeting space, Walking Trails, Community garden, 24 Hour Guard Gate Security and Dedicated RV/Trailer parking spaces. Inside the townhouse there are large windows letting in natural light during the day and large sliding glass doors in the living and dining room that lead to the patio overlooking the golf course and walking trails. Each of the three bathrooms are recently remodeled. The upstairs guest room now has it's own en suite bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Thunderbird Court have any available units?
429 Thunderbird Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Thunderbird Court have?
Some of 429 Thunderbird Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Thunderbird Court currently offering any rent specials?
429 Thunderbird Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Thunderbird Court pet-friendly?
No, 429 Thunderbird Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 429 Thunderbird Court offer parking?
Yes, 429 Thunderbird Court offers parking.
Does 429 Thunderbird Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Thunderbird Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Thunderbird Court have a pool?
Yes, 429 Thunderbird Court has a pool.
Does 429 Thunderbird Court have accessible units?
No, 429 Thunderbird Court does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Thunderbird Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Thunderbird Court has units with dishwashers.
