429 Thunderbird Court

Welcome To Fairway Village. This 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Townhome is set above the fairways of Fullerton Golf Course with views of the course, hills and mountains. The community association includes resort-like amenities such as; 3 Tennis Courts, 2 Swimming pools, 2 Spas, Clubhouse meeting space, Walking Trails, Community garden, 24 Hour Guard Gate Security and Dedicated RV/Trailer parking spaces. Inside the townhouse there are large windows letting in natural light during the day and large sliding glass doors in the living and dining room that lead to the patio overlooking the golf course and walking trails. Each of the three bathrooms are recently remodeled. The upstairs guest room now has it's own en suite bathroom.