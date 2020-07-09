400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24

Amenities

Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo home property rental in Fullerton, CA!



The unfurnished interior offers recessed lighting, big slider windows and sliding glass doors, and a lovely kitchen that is already equipped with smooth countertops, fine dark-toned cabinetry, oven/stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and microwave. A big vanity sink cabinet surmounted by framed mirrors and a shower/tub combo furnished its elegant bathroom. It has electric heating and central air conditioning for climate control. There are available shared/card-operated washer and dryer. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though. Community feature includes a shared pool.



It comes with 2 parking spots, 1 is with a parking permit from HOA and another one as a detached, covered garage. Theres a storage space in the garage.



Tenant pays electricity, cable, and internet whereas the landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees. Call now and make it yours!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Byerrum Park, Acacia Park, Chapman Park, and Fullerton Greenbelt Park.



Bus lines:

213 Brea - Irvine Express - 0.1 mile

24 Buena Park Orange - 0.1 mile

26 Fullerton - Yorba Linda - 0.2 mile

57 Brea - Newport Beach - 0.5 mile

57x Brea - Newport Beach Xpress - 0.5 mile



Rail lines:

Orange County Line - 1.4 miles

91/PVL 91/Perris Valley Line - 1.4 miles



