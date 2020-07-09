All apartments in Fullerton
400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24

400 North Acacia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

400 North Acacia Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo home property rental in Fullerton, CA!

The unfurnished interior offers recessed lighting, big slider windows and sliding glass doors, and a lovely kitchen that is already equipped with smooth countertops, fine dark-toned cabinetry, oven/stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and microwave. A big vanity sink cabinet surmounted by framed mirrors and a shower/tub combo furnished its elegant bathroom. It has electric heating and central air conditioning for climate control. There are available shared/card-operated washer and dryer. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though. Community feature includes a shared pool.

It comes with 2 parking spots, 1 is with a parking permit from HOA and another one as a detached, covered garage. Theres a storage space in the garage.

Tenant pays electricity, cable, and internet whereas the landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees. Call now and make it yours!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Byerrum Park, Acacia Park, Chapman Park, and Fullerton Greenbelt Park.

Bus lines:
213 Brea - Irvine Express - 0.1 mile
24 Buena Park Orange - 0.1 mile
26 Fullerton - Yorba Linda - 0.2 mile
57 Brea - Newport Beach - 0.5 mile
57x Brea - Newport Beach Xpress - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
Orange County Line - 1.4 miles
91/PVL 91/Perris Valley Line - 1.4 miles

(RLNE5767093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24 have any available units?
400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24 have?
Some of 400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24 currently offering any rent specials?
400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24 is pet friendly.
Does 400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24 offer parking?
Yes, 400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24 offers parking.
Does 400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24 have a pool?
Yes, 400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24 has a pool.
Does 400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24 have accessible units?
No, 400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 North Acacia Avenue Unit D24 has units with dishwashers.

