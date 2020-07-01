335 Market Court

Amenities

garage recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Commuters and walker's paradise! Come see this beautifully remodeled SPACIOUS two bedroom two bath condo in the heart of downtown Fullerton that comes equipped with a private, personal ELEVATOR within walking distance to all the popular bars and restaurants that downtown Fullerton offers. Literally within minutes of the Fullerton station, you can mass rapid transit commute to your job in DTLA or Irvine and BEAT THE TRAFFIC. Never worry about your car again! Work in DTLA, Live in Fullerton, Relax in Downtown Fullerton - ALL EASILY ACCESSIBLE. Escape the rush of LA! Available NOW.