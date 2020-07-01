All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

335 Market Court

335 Market Ct · No Longer Available
Location

335 Market Ct, Fullerton, CA 92832
Downtown Fullerton

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Commuters and walker's paradise! Come see this beautifully remodeled SPACIOUS two bedroom two bath condo in the heart of downtown Fullerton that comes equipped with a private, personal ELEVATOR within walking distance to all the popular bars and restaurants that downtown Fullerton offers. Literally within minutes of the Fullerton station, you can mass rapid transit commute to your job in DTLA or Irvine and BEAT THE TRAFFIC. Never worry about your car again! Work in DTLA, Live in Fullerton, Relax in Downtown Fullerton - ALL EASILY ACCESSIBLE. Escape the rush of LA! Available NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Market Court have any available units?
335 Market Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 335 Market Court currently offering any rent specials?
335 Market Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Market Court pet-friendly?
No, 335 Market Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 335 Market Court offer parking?
Yes, 335 Market Court offers parking.
Does 335 Market Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Market Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Market Court have a pool?
No, 335 Market Court does not have a pool.
Does 335 Market Court have accessible units?
No, 335 Market Court does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Market Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Market Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Market Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Market Court does not have units with air conditioning.

