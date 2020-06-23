All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated July 21 2019 at 6:53 AM

309 Market Court

309 Market Ct · No Longer Available
Location

309 Market Ct, Fullerton, CA 92832
Downtown Fullerton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Hard to find - Live/Work Condominium located in the Soco Walk District of Downtown Fullerton. Kitchen with stainless steel sink, stove and dishwasher, newer Expresso kitchen cabinets and quartz counter top and back splash, and new tile floor. Second floor has a Living room with fireplace and balcony, kitchen/dining area and also one bedroom and bathroom. The third floor has the Master's Bedroom and bath and another bedroom. Landlord just installed laminated floor(water resistance) and cork padding on 2nd the 3rd floor. Bottom floor is office space with separate access, ideal for a CPA, Real Estate, Insurance Office or Coffee Shop. Downstairs office can also used as 4th bedroom. New laminated wood floor, new bathroom tile floor, new interior paint. Great location close to everything. Across from the community, there is the Metro Link/Amtrak station and close proximity to shops, schools and churches. COME HOME TO MODERN DOWNTOWN LIVING!

Listing Agent: Jamie Yiang Tel:714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Market Court have any available units?
309 Market Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Market Court have?
Some of 309 Market Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Market Court currently offering any rent specials?
309 Market Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Market Court pet-friendly?
No, 309 Market Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 309 Market Court offer parking?
Yes, 309 Market Court offers parking.
Does 309 Market Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Market Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Market Court have a pool?
No, 309 Market Court does not have a pool.
Does 309 Market Court have accessible units?
No, 309 Market Court does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Market Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Market Court has units with dishwashers.
