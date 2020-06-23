309 Market Court

Amenities

Hard to find - Live/Work Condominium located in the Soco Walk District of Downtown Fullerton. Kitchen with stainless steel sink, stove and dishwasher, newer Expresso kitchen cabinets and quartz counter top and back splash, and new tile floor. Second floor has a Living room with fireplace and balcony, kitchen/dining area and also one bedroom and bathroom. The third floor has the Master's Bedroom and bath and another bedroom. Landlord just installed laminated floor(water resistance) and cork padding on 2nd the 3rd floor. Bottom floor is office space with separate access, ideal for a CPA, Real Estate, Insurance Office or Coffee Shop. Downstairs office can also used as 4th bedroom. New laminated wood floor, new bathroom tile floor, new interior paint. Great location close to everything. Across from the community, there is the Metro Link/Amtrak station and close proximity to shops, schools and churches. COME HOME TO MODERN DOWNTOWN LIVING!



