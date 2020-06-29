3055 Garnet Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

TEXT Diana, PK Rel Estate, 714-319-2042, ***TOTALLY REMODELED - CLEAN AND UPDATED** NEW Bathroom, Laminate Flooring Throughout the home, Paint, Kitchen W/White Cabinets and Countertops. ALL NEW Appliances!!! Very OPEN and LIGHT Floorplan!! Recessed lighting! ALL BRAND NEW!!

NEW A/C Wall unit. LAST REMAINING UNIT...UNIT A Shares a Two Car Garage with UNIT B. There is a Community Laundry.

Great Location in Fullerton! PARKING in your GARAGE!

Walking distance to schools, shopping and Cal State Fullerton.