Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

3055 Garnet Lane

3055 Garnet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3055 Garnet Lane, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
TEXT Diana, PK Rel Estate, 714-319-2042, ***TOTALLY REMODELED - CLEAN AND UPDATED** NEW Bathroom, Laminate Flooring Throughout the home, Paint, Kitchen W/White Cabinets and Countertops. ALL NEW Appliances!!! Very OPEN and LIGHT Floorplan!! Recessed lighting! ALL BRAND NEW!!
NEW A/C Wall unit. LAST REMAINING UNIT...UNIT A Shares a Two Car Garage with UNIT B. There is a Community Laundry.
Great Location in Fullerton! PARKING in your GARAGE!
Walking distance to schools, shopping and Cal State Fullerton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3055 Garnet Lane have any available units?
3055 Garnet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3055 Garnet Lane have?
Some of 3055 Garnet Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3055 Garnet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3055 Garnet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3055 Garnet Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3055 Garnet Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3055 Garnet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3055 Garnet Lane offers parking.
Does 3055 Garnet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3055 Garnet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3055 Garnet Lane have a pool?
No, 3055 Garnet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3055 Garnet Lane have accessible units?
No, 3055 Garnet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3055 Garnet Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3055 Garnet Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
