Comfy 3 bed 2 bath spacious home off of State College Blvd. Single story well kept home. Grassy backyard with bushes and trees for privacy with patio area. Attached two car garage with extra driveway space. Updated dual pane windows. 57 freeway access nearby. Move in ready and gardner included. Neighborhood is tucked away providing privacy but still has great accessibility to main roads. Fullerton/Brea borderline area. 7405 sqft lot and 1606 sqft living space.