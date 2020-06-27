3015 Limewood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to this Meticulously kept Parkhurst Gallery Home sure to impress with it's beautiful upgrades, colors and elegance. Driving through the gates of this exquisite neighborhood, you will feel the beauty and elegance of the wide streets, resort like amenities and luxury feel. This beautiful home entertains a perfect location on a approximately 10,000 sq.ft corner lot. From the moment you walk in, a spacious 2-story foyer greets you with a magnificent feel of space. The vaulted ceilings brings out the light and bright open floor plan. Beautiful Travertine flooring highlights the entrance of the 3400 sq.ft home featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. On the lower level, 1 main floor bedroom and full bathroom, separate dining and living room and a great size family room that opens to the kitchen area. The kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets and granite counters and a large center island. The laundry room and a powder room is also on the lower level and 3 three car tandem garage. On the second level you will find the spacious master bedroom and 2 great size rooms. Large loft area will make great entertainment section or a study. Entertain your family and friends in huge backyard with calming green grass surrounded by tall trees and flower garden. This home is few minutes from the pool and park and most Parkhurst amenities. Not to mention the great school, close to freeways, shopping and entertainment. ** Must see **