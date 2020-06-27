All apartments in Fullerton
3015 Limewood Court
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

3015 Limewood Court

3015 Limewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3015 Limewood Court, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this Meticulously kept Parkhurst Gallery Home sure to impress with it's beautiful upgrades, colors and elegance. Driving through the gates of this exquisite neighborhood, you will feel the beauty and elegance of the wide streets, resort like amenities and luxury feel. This beautiful home entertains a perfect location on a approximately 10,000 sq.ft corner lot. From the moment you walk in, a spacious 2-story foyer greets you with a magnificent feel of space. The vaulted ceilings brings out the light and bright open floor plan. Beautiful Travertine flooring highlights the entrance of the 3400 sq.ft home featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. On the lower level, 1 main floor bedroom and full bathroom, separate dining and living room and a great size family room that opens to the kitchen area. The kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets and granite counters and a large center island. The laundry room and a powder room is also on the lower level and 3 three car tandem garage. On the second level you will find the spacious master bedroom and 2 great size rooms. Large loft area will make great entertainment section or a study. Entertain your family and friends in huge backyard with calming green grass surrounded by tall trees and flower garden. This home is few minutes from the pool and park and most Parkhurst amenities. Not to mention the great school, close to freeways, shopping and entertainment. ** Must see **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 Limewood Court have any available units?
3015 Limewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3015 Limewood Court have?
Some of 3015 Limewood Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 Limewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3015 Limewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 Limewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 3015 Limewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3015 Limewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 3015 Limewood Court offers parking.
Does 3015 Limewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 Limewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 Limewood Court have a pool?
Yes, 3015 Limewood Court has a pool.
Does 3015 Limewood Court have accessible units?
No, 3015 Limewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 Limewood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3015 Limewood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
