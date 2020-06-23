3014 CLEARWOOD Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful Parkhurst home! Excellent floor plan with separate and formal living & dining rooms. The family room, gourmet kitchen & breakfast nook makes large Great-room with granite island & counter tops, stainless steel Thermador appliances, Subzero refrigerator, wine / beverage refrigerator. Near by the kitchen is a large walk-in pantry & laundry room. Master suite with double sinks, vanity, soaking tub, dressing area and walk-in closet. 4 inch plantation shutters on every window. Gated front courtyard with pavers. Back Patio with large grassy area. The unparalleled gated Parkhurst Community with a park like setting with wide tree lined streets and beautifully landscaped walkways, access 3 community pools, 2 spas and a club house. You will find tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, two playgrounds and extensive walking trails for your exercise and entertainment. This neighborhood is within one of the top school attendance areas.