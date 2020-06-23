All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:54 PM

3014 CLEARWOOD Circle

3014 Clearwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3014 Clearwood Court, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful Parkhurst home! Excellent floor plan with separate and formal living & dining rooms. The family room, gourmet kitchen & breakfast nook makes large Great-room with granite island & counter tops, stainless steel Thermador appliances, Subzero refrigerator, wine / beverage refrigerator. Near by the kitchen is a large walk-in pantry & laundry room. Master suite with double sinks, vanity, soaking tub, dressing area and walk-in closet. 4 inch plantation shutters on every window. Gated front courtyard with pavers. Back Patio with large grassy area. The unparalleled gated Parkhurst Community with a park like setting with wide tree lined streets and beautifully landscaped walkways, access 3 community pools, 2 spas and a club house. You will find tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, two playgrounds and extensive walking trails for your exercise and entertainment. This neighborhood is within one of the top school attendance areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 CLEARWOOD Circle have any available units?
3014 CLEARWOOD Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 CLEARWOOD Circle have?
Some of 3014 CLEARWOOD Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 CLEARWOOD Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3014 CLEARWOOD Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 CLEARWOOD Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3014 CLEARWOOD Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3014 CLEARWOOD Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3014 CLEARWOOD Circle offers parking.
Does 3014 CLEARWOOD Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 CLEARWOOD Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 CLEARWOOD Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3014 CLEARWOOD Circle has a pool.
Does 3014 CLEARWOOD Circle have accessible units?
No, 3014 CLEARWOOD Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 CLEARWOOD Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 CLEARWOOD Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
