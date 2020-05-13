All apartments in Fullerton
3011 COTTONWOOD Court
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:05 PM

3011 COTTONWOOD Court

3011 Cottonwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3011 Cottonwood Court, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This is a beautiful house that is light and bright, open & inviting with new flooring, paint and fixtures. The kitchen has maple cabinets, a large island & granite counter tops. Although this home shows as a 3 bedroom it also has two other rooms, that were builder optional bedrooms, which are currently the downstairs office/library and the upstairs loft. There is a extra large 14,084 sq ft lot with a large garden with lots of fruit trees and a magnificent covered patio. This home was built in 2000 by Standard Pacific with all the quality details of a newly built home. 3611 square feet, recessed lighting, dual paned windows,3 car garage and automatic sectional steel doors. Parkhurst Gated Community includes wide tree lined streets and beautifully landscaped pathways, 3 Community Pools, 2 Spas, a club house, tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, and two play grounds. This neighborhood is near Tri-City Park and walking distance to Trader Joes, Starbucks, Albertsons and more. Located in the award winning Yorba Linda Placentia School District. Golden Elementary, Tuffree Middle School, & El Dorado High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 COTTONWOOD Court have any available units?
3011 COTTONWOOD Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3011 COTTONWOOD Court have?
Some of 3011 COTTONWOOD Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 COTTONWOOD Court currently offering any rent specials?
3011 COTTONWOOD Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 COTTONWOOD Court pet-friendly?
No, 3011 COTTONWOOD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3011 COTTONWOOD Court offer parking?
Yes, 3011 COTTONWOOD Court offers parking.
Does 3011 COTTONWOOD Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 COTTONWOOD Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 COTTONWOOD Court have a pool?
Yes, 3011 COTTONWOOD Court has a pool.
Does 3011 COTTONWOOD Court have accessible units?
No, 3011 COTTONWOOD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 COTTONWOOD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 COTTONWOOD Court has units with dishwashers.

