3011 COTTONWOOD Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

This is a beautiful house that is light and bright, open & inviting with new flooring, paint and fixtures. The kitchen has maple cabinets, a large island & granite counter tops. Although this home shows as a 3 bedroom it also has two other rooms, that were builder optional bedrooms, which are currently the downstairs office/library and the upstairs loft. There is a extra large 14,084 sq ft lot with a large garden with lots of fruit trees and a magnificent covered patio. This home was built in 2000 by Standard Pacific with all the quality details of a newly built home. 3611 square feet, recessed lighting, dual paned windows,3 car garage and automatic sectional steel doors. Parkhurst Gated Community includes wide tree lined streets and beautifully landscaped pathways, 3 Community Pools, 2 Spas, a club house, tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, and two play grounds. This neighborhood is near Tri-City Park and walking distance to Trader Joes, Starbucks, Albertsons and more. Located in the award winning Yorba Linda Placentia School District. Golden Elementary, Tuffree Middle School, & El Dorado High School.