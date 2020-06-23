All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

301 N Ford Ave 212

301 North Ford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

301 North Ford Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Fullerton Fountain 55+ - Property Id: 249523

You will love the calmness and serenity of this newly remodeled and updated studio in the Fullerton Fountains Senior Community, located 3 blocks west of Downtown Fullerton with a Gated and Secure Community. A few miles away from BOA, Stater Brother, shopping, restaurants and theater, St Jude Medical Center Etc. New paint, carpet, ceiling fan and more in a superbly maintained complex. This Studio has beautiful Pools, Jacuzzi, BBQ area with grills, Common Laundry on each floor, wheelchair access directly to the elevator and park. TV Room, Reading/Visitor Room, Storage Area, Gated Parking, Landlord pays water, Hot Water, sewer & Trash. The balcony is covered and has a million dollars sunset view of Ford Park. The refrigerator and range are included. The condo has central ceiling fans. Each building has 2 elevators. The Studio is close to the library, a non-denominational Christian church cross street and a grocery store within 1 block. Public transportation. Cal state Fullerton College.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249523
Property Id 249523

(RLNE5664908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 N Ford Ave 212 have any available units?
301 N Ford Ave 212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 N Ford Ave 212 have?
Some of 301 N Ford Ave 212's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 N Ford Ave 212 currently offering any rent specials?
301 N Ford Ave 212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 N Ford Ave 212 pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 N Ford Ave 212 is pet friendly.
Does 301 N Ford Ave 212 offer parking?
Yes, 301 N Ford Ave 212 offers parking.
Does 301 N Ford Ave 212 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 N Ford Ave 212 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 N Ford Ave 212 have a pool?
Yes, 301 N Ford Ave 212 has a pool.
Does 301 N Ford Ave 212 have accessible units?
Yes, 301 N Ford Ave 212 has accessible units.
Does 301 N Ford Ave 212 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 N Ford Ave 212 has units with dishwashers.

