301 N Ford Ave 212

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Fullerton Fountain 55+ - Property Id: 249523



You will love the calmness and serenity of this newly remodeled and updated studio in the Fullerton Fountains Senior Community, located 3 blocks west of Downtown Fullerton with a Gated and Secure Community. A few miles away from BOA, Stater Brother, shopping, restaurants and theater, St Jude Medical Center Etc. New paint, carpet, ceiling fan and more in a superbly maintained complex. This Studio has beautiful Pools, Jacuzzi, BBQ area with grills, Common Laundry on each floor, wheelchair access directly to the elevator and park. TV Room, Reading/Visitor Room, Storage Area, Gated Parking, Landlord pays water, Hot Water, sewer & Trash. The balcony is covered and has a million dollars sunset view of Ford Park. The refrigerator and range are included. The condo has central ceiling fans. Each building has 2 elevators. The Studio is close to the library, a non-denominational Christian church cross street and a grocery store within 1 block. Public transportation. Cal state Fullerton College.

