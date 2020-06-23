2963 Oakberry Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Exceptional style and beauty, behind the private gates of Parkhurst! Highly upgraded with a massive rotunda entryway, this 4243 sq ft home has an amazing south facing floor plan-5 bedrooms plus an office/library & 1st floor bedroom with a private bath (shower). A great-room kitchen with x-lg island and Lg pantry & open to family room & breakfast nook, new stainless steel GE Monogram appliances. Living / dining rooms with lg Plantation shutters. Durango Versi travertine on the 1st floor & solid wood upstairs. Lg master bedroom/retreat, dual walk-in closets, soaking tub, separate shower, his & hers sinks, vanity w/ Antique handles. The countertops are a rare granite & the floor & walls are marble, egyptian glass. The fixtures are Kohler Revival. Another upstairs private full bathroom, walkin closet, study / loft. There is a lg patio & grassy area for play in the backyard. Located on a Cul-De-Sac in the the unparalleled gated Parkhurst Community with a park like setting with wide tree lined streets & beautifully landscaped walkways, access 3 community pools, 2 spas & a clubhouse. Tennis, volleyball, & basketball courts, playgrounds & extensive walking trails. Walk to Tri-City Park, Craig Park, Mother's Market, Trader's Joe's, Movie's & Restaurants. Close to CSUF & the Brea Mall. Excellent for commuting. Top school attendance area Golden Elem, Tuffree MS, El Dorado HS. The home is also available for less than a 12 month lease at a higher rate.