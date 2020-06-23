2963 Oakberry Court

Amenities
Exceptional style and beauty, behind the private gates of Parkhurst! Highly upgraded with a massive rotunda entryway, this 4243 sq ft home has an amazing south facing floor plan-5 bedrooms plus an office/library & 1st floor bedroom with a private bath (shower). A great-room kitchen with x-lg island and Lg pantry & open to family room & breakfast nook, new stainless steel GE Monogram appliances. Living / dining rooms with lg Plantation shutters. Durango Versi travertine on the 1st floor & solid wood upstairs. Lg master bedroom/retreat, dual walk-in closets, soaking tub, separate shower, his & hers sinks, vanity w/ Antique handles. The countertops are a rare granite & the floor & walls are marble, egyptian glass. The fixtures are Kohler Revival. Another upstairs private full bathroom, walkin closet, study / loft. There is a lg patio & grassy area for play in the backyard. Located on a Cul-De-Sac in the the unparalleled gated Parkhurst Community with a park like setting with wide tree lined streets & beautifully landscaped walkways, access 3 community pools, 2 spas & a clubhouse. Tennis, volleyball, & basketball courts, playgrounds & extensive walking trails. Walk to Tri-City Park, Craig Park, Mother's Market, Trader's Joe's, Movie's & Restaurants. Close to CSUF & the Brea Mall. Excellent for commuting. Top school attendance area Golden Elem, Tuffree MS, El Dorado HS. The home is also available for less than a 12 month lease at a higher rate.