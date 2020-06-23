All apartments in Fullerton
2963 Oakberry Court

Location

2963 Oakberry Court, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Exceptional style and beauty, behind the private gates of Parkhurst! Highly upgraded with a massive rotunda entryway, this 4243 sq ft home has an amazing south facing floor plan-5 bedrooms plus an office/library & 1st floor bedroom with a private bath (shower). A great-room kitchen with x-lg island and Lg pantry & open to family room & breakfast nook, new stainless steel GE Monogram appliances. Living / dining rooms with lg Plantation shutters. Durango Versi travertine on the 1st floor & solid wood upstairs. Lg master bedroom/retreat, dual walk-in closets, soaking tub, separate shower, his & hers sinks, vanity w/ Antique handles. The countertops are a rare granite & the floor & walls are marble, egyptian glass. The fixtures are Kohler Revival. Another upstairs private full bathroom, walkin closet, study / loft. There is a lg patio & grassy area for play in the backyard. Located on a Cul-De-Sac in the the unparalleled gated Parkhurst Community with a park like setting with wide tree lined streets & beautifully landscaped walkways, access 3 community pools, 2 spas & a clubhouse. Tennis, volleyball, & basketball courts, playgrounds & extensive walking trails. Walk to Tri-City Park, Craig Park, Mother's Market, Trader's Joe's, Movie's & Restaurants. Close to CSUF & the Brea Mall. Excellent for commuting. Top school attendance area Golden Elem, Tuffree MS, El Dorado HS. The home is also available for less than a 12 month lease at a higher rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2963 Oakberry Court have any available units?
2963 Oakberry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2963 Oakberry Court have?
Some of 2963 Oakberry Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2963 Oakberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
2963 Oakberry Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2963 Oakberry Court pet-friendly?
No, 2963 Oakberry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2963 Oakberry Court offer parking?
Yes, 2963 Oakberry Court does offer parking.
Does 2963 Oakberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2963 Oakberry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2963 Oakberry Court have a pool?
Yes, 2963 Oakberry Court has a pool.
Does 2963 Oakberry Court have accessible units?
No, 2963 Oakberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2963 Oakberry Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2963 Oakberry Court does not have units with dishwashers.
