Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

** Most popular townhouse complex as well as known "Maison De Fleur" community ** Very convenient location with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths ** Gourmet kitchen with upgraded quartz counter tops and new cabinets ** Laminate floors throughout ** Very bright inside with recessed lighting ** Master suite has walk-in closet, dual sinks and laminate flooring ** Newer paint inside ** Open floor plan with cathdral ceilings and cozy fireplace ** Direct access to the 2 car attached garage ** Washer and Dryer included in rent ** Walk to HOA pool and spa, Shopping ctr, Ralph Clark Regional park ** Near Los Coyotes Golf Course and Westridge Golf Course **